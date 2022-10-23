Patrick Kimmel Joins Koley Jessen Litigation Team Koley Jessen is pleased to welcome Patrick Kimmel as Counsel to the firm's Litigation team. Kimmel counsels businesses and individuals in complex commercial and business litigation disputes. He represents clients from a wide-array of industries and has litigated on a broad spectrum of legal and business issues, including complex business and contract disputes, insurance coverage, and mass tort litigation. Kimmel is a seasoned litigator, bringing 15+ years of experience to the firm. From his experiences in private practice and serving as in-house counsel and as a judge's law clerk, Kimmel has insights to help individuals and businesses develop winning strategies. "We are excited to bring Patrick on board, who is set to enhance our formidable Litigation team," said Greg Scaglione and John Matson, Co-Chairs of Koley Jessen's Litigation Department. "Patrick has already hit the ground running, and we are confident our clients will reap the benefits of his strategic and legal skills." Kimmel received his B.S. in Marketing from the Boston College Carroll School of Management and his J.D. from the University of Minnesota Law School. About Koley Jessen Koley Jessen is a strategically growing law firm serving the needs of businesses and their owners, executives, and professionals in Nebraska and around the country.
Koley Jessen
Related to this story
Most Popular
McGrath North Welcomes New Lawyers from Three Law Schools Micah Q. Carlson Jeanne J. Kelley Avram N. Tynes McGrath North is excited to announc…
Baird Holm LLP Welcomes Four New Associates to the Firm Halle A. Hayhurst Katie L. Kalkowski Addison C. McCauley James T. Schmidt Baird Holm L…
Lamp Rynearson Adds Project Advocate Barb Terry joins the Lamp Rynearson Landscape Architecture and Planning team as a Project Advocate with m…
Heart Ministry Center Daniel Alaniz Conor Berigan Charles Box Greg Glenn Dani Rae Rogers Heart Ministry Center's mission is providing food, he…
WoodmenLife Names Lance Larsen Vice President, Alternative Distribution New Channel Introduced to Accelerate Growth WoodmenLife's chief concer…
WEST GATE BANK PROMOTES KAY BARTEK Kay Bartek Doug Carey West Gate Bank announces the promotion of Kay Bartek to Senior Vice President, Retail…
Olson returns to NCF as Director of Peer Learning Nebraska Community Foundation (NCF) welcomes Anders Olson to its talented team of profession…
New Firm Smith Pauley Announces Partners and Staff H. Daniel Smith Daniel C. Pauley Partner Partner Jerry M. Slusky Clay M. Rogers Aaron F. Sm…
Lutz Launches Outsourced HR Offering Lutz, a Nebraska-based business solutions firm, recently announced a new service offering, Outsourced HR.…
OneWorld Names Vickie Adams Human Resources Director Vickie Adams, MS, SHRM-CP, PHR, was named Human Resources Director for OneWorld Community…