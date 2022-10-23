Patrick Kimmel Joins Koley Jessen Litigation Team Koley Jessen is pleased to welcome Patrick Kimmel as Counsel to the firm's Litigation team. Kimmel counsels businesses and individuals in complex commercial and business litigation disputes. He represents clients from a wide-array of industries and has litigated on a broad spectrum of legal and business issues, including complex business and contract disputes, insurance coverage, and mass tort litigation. Kimmel is a seasoned litigator, bringing 15+ years of experience to the firm. From his experiences in private practice and serving as in-house counsel and as a judge's law clerk, Kimmel has insights to help individuals and businesses develop winning strategies. "We are excited to bring Patrick on board, who is set to enhance our formidable Litigation team," said Greg Scaglione and John Matson, Co-Chairs of Koley Jessen's Litigation Department. "Patrick has already hit the ground running, and we are confident our clients will reap the benefits of his strategic and legal skills." Kimmel received his B.S. in Marketing from the Boston College Carroll School of Management and his J.D. from the University of Minnesota Law School. About Koley Jessen Koley Jessen is a strategically growing law firm serving the needs of businesses and their owners, executives, and professionals in Nebraska and around the country.