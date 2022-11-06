Koley Jessen Adds 13 New Attorneys Across the Firm Hailey Hearn Meghan Kallhoff Emily Locke Natalie Lussier Gretchen Lusso Brad Peck Kayla Sullivan Griffin Wonderlich John Barrett Baylie Moravec Austin Hoffman Trevor Lee Kendra Vosler Koley Jessen is pleased to announce the addition of 13 attorneys to the firm. Seven are returning to the office, having already worked with the firm as summer associates during law school, and six are joining the team for the first time, including two lateral hires. "We are thrilled to welcome this extraordinarily talented class of attorneys," said Alex Wolf, President of Koley Jessen. "This group has a valuable range of skills to offer each of our four core departments as well as to our clients. We're excited to have them build their careers at Koley Jessen and join us in making our clients' concern our own in order to deliver over-the-top legal solutions." Joining the Corporate Department are: Hailey Hearn - Hearn received her J.D. from the University of Nebraska College of Law (with high distinction) and earned her B.S. in Psychology from Iowa State University (magna cum laude). Prior to joining Koley Jessen, she worked as an Associate Attorney for a law firm in Lincoln, NE. Meghan Kallhoff - Kallhoff holds a J.D. from the University of Nebraska College of Law (with distinction) and received her B.S. in History from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (summa cum laude). Emily Locke - Locke earned her J.D. from the University of Nebraska College of Law (with highest distinction) and received her B.A. in Psychology from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (with high distinction). Natalie Lussier - Lussier received her J.D. from the University of Idaho College of Law and holds a B.A. in Communications from Grand Valley State University. Gretchen Lusso - Lusso holds a J.D. from the University of Nebraska College of Law (with distinction) and received her B.S. in Biological Sciences from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Brad Peck - Peck earned his J.D. from the University of Nebraska College of Law (with high distinction) and his B.A. in English from Brigham Young University. Kayla Sullivan - Sullivan received her J.D. from the University of Nebraska College of Law (with highest distinction) and earned her B.A. in Political Science and Spanish from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (with high distinction). Griffin Wonderlich - Wonderlich holds a J.D. from Creighton University School of Law (magna cum laude) and received his B.A. in Public Relations from the University of Northern Iowa. Joining the Employment Department are: John Barrett - Barrett holds a J.D. from the University of Wisconsin Law School and received both a M.A. in Political Science & Public Affairs and his B.A. in Political Science and International Studies (cum laude) from Saint Louis University. Baylie Moravec - Moravec earned her J.D. from the University of South Dakota School of Law and received her B.A. in History from the University of South Dakota. Joining the Estate, Succession, and Tax Department is: Austin Hoffman - Hoffman received his J.D. from the University of Nebraska College of Law (with high distinction) and his B.S. in Marketing and Management from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (with distinction). Joining the Litigation Department are: Trevor Lee - Lee received his J.D. from the University of Nebraska College of Law (with high distinction) and holds a B.S. in Political Science from the University of Nebraska at Kearney (magna cum laude). Prior to joining Koley Jessen, Trevor clerked for Justice William Cassel on the Nebraska Supreme Court. Kendra Vosler - Vosler earned her J.D. from Creighton University School of Law (cum laude) and received her B.A. in Business Administration and Vocal Performance from Mount Vernon Nazarene University (summa cum laude). About Koley Jessen Koley Jessen is a strategically growing law firm serving the needs of businesses and their owners, executives, and professionals in Nebraska and around the country.