Koley Jessen Promotes Fulton, Herbers, and Youngman to Shareholder Maureen Fulton Ben Herbers Clark Youngman Three attorneys have been promoted to Shareholder at Koley Jessen as of January 1, 2021. This class of shareholders includes attorneys from the Banking & Finance, Data Privacy & Security, and Estate & Succession Planning practices. "These promotions are indicative of the talent, experience, and client service levels of these attorneys," said Alex Wolf, President of Koley Jessen. "Their skill sets are unique and their contributions are extremely important to the growth of our firm." The new Shareholders are: Maureen Fulton - As the chair of the Data Privacy and Security practice area, Maureen dedicates her practice to advising businesses in developing comprehensive privacy and data security programs. She uses her experience as a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) to guide companies in navigating through state, federal, and international privacy laws and regulations. She also performs data privacy and security due diligence for buyers and sellers in merger and acquisition transactions. Maureen is a member of the International Association of Privacy Professionals and has frequently presented on data privacy and security issues. Ben Herbers - Private equity firms rely on Ben to guide them through the acquisition financing process as they are investing in portfolio companies. He also works with portfolio companies a they determine their financing needs and obligations after a transaction or as a part of exit planning. Ben's experience in complex financing transactions includes construction financing, commercial real estate loans, revolving credit facilities, term loan facilities, and tax-exempt financings. He drafts, negotiates, and reviews agreements related to loans, credit facilities, asset-backed financings, project finance, and real estate development. He has experience representing major financial institutions as lender, lessor, and bond purchaser in a variety of transactions. Clark Youngman - Clients trust Clark to guide them through estate planning, estate administration, and business succession planning. He assists clients with various estate planning services, which range from preparation of basic wills, trusts, durable powers of attorney, and advance directives to implementing sophisticated wealth transfer techniques in an effort to help minimize the impact of gift, estate, and generation-skipping taxes.