Chambers High Net Worth 2020 Ranks Koley Jessen and 4 Shareholders Kurt Tjaden Brandon Hamm Alex Wolf Lisa Lehan Koley Jessen is pleased to announce that for the fourth consecutive year, our Private Wealth Law practice has been ranked Band 1 by Chambers High Net Worth. The firm was one of two Nebraska firms to obtain this Band 1 ranking. Four of the nine Nebraska attorneys ranked by the publication were Koley Jessen attorneys. This recognition by Chambers is determined by interviews with those active in the market, including clients, competitors, and other professional advisors with whom the firms work, as well as an assessment of recent work done. Our private client team won praise for their combination of a personal approach and advanced technical skills. Interviewees described individuals as "top-notch in terms of talent, knowledge base and reputation in the community" and "very technical and very personable." The four individual attorneys who were accredited as notable practitioners by the publication are Kurt Tjaden, Brandon Hamm, Alex Wolf, and Lisa Lehan. "Our private client team attorneys serve as trusted advisors to some of the region's most prominent individuals, families and business owners. This ranking by Chambers High Net Worth is an indication of the sophisticated estate, tax, business succession, and family office planning that they provide to those clients," said Mike Hupp, Chairman of Koley Jessen. "The technical ability of our team combined with our client service focused culture has allowed us the opportunity to work with clients on significant wealth transfer planning projects." Koley Jessen is a strategically growing law firm serving the needs of business owners, executives, and professionals in Nebraska and around the country. Our Estate and Business Succession Planning team helps clients articulate objectives and design comprehensive solutions tailored to transition their estates and businesses to successive generations in a thoughtful and tax-efficient manner.
