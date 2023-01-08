Koley Jessen Introduces New Shareholders John Dunn Jack Horgan Mike Keblesh Tina Struck As of January 1, 2023, Koley Jessen has elevated four attorneys, John Dunn, Jack Horgan, Mike Keblesh, and Tina Struck, to the position of Shareholder. "We are excited for this group of attorneys to become Shareholders at Koley Jessen. Each of them brings a specialized skill-set to our team, and all have an intense focus on client service," said Alex Wolf, President of Koley Jessen. "As Shareholders, I know they will continue to serve our growing client base while also mentoring and training our up-and-coming attorneys." John Dunn helps clients navigate a broad spectrum of employment matters. John's practice includes assisting clients with general compliance, governmental audits, charges of discrimination, and employment-related litigation, as well as advising clients on issues related to non-competition agreements and restrictive covenants. John was recognized in the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch publication. Jack Horgan counsels clients in the technology industry on a variety of legal matters, with a particular focus on technology and intellectual property commercial transactions. He frequently manages transactions that involve: software licensing, software distribution, software development, SaaS, PaaS, IaaS, cloud computing, outsourcing, ERP solutions, IoT, co-location arrangements, database licensing, artificial intelligence, NFTs, blockchain, mobile applications, patent and technology licensing, joint development arrangements, and IT professional services. In 2022, Jack was selected to participate in the AIM Advanced Tech Leaders Academy. Mike Keblesh helps business owners and companies navigate challenges, make strategic decisions, and accomplish their objectives. He has extensive experience representing both buyers and sellers in mergers, acquisitions, dispositions, and other corporate transactions. He also regularly advises businesses on ownership structuring, employee equity offerings, succession planning, and other general business matters. He has been recognized by Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch for his work in Mergers and Acquisitions Law as well as by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star. Before entering the practice of law, Mike served as a Captain and a Blackhawk helicopter pilot in the United States Army. Tina Struck advises start-ups, privately held companies, venture capital firms, and private equity investors. She guides clients through entity choice and formation, organizational changes, buy-sell agreements, and other corporate governance issues. Her experience includes representing investors making early-stage and growth equity investments, as well as emerging growth enterprises from their inception and first funding through numerous financing rounds. Super Lawyers has recognized Tina as a Rising Star for her achievements. About Koley Jessen: Koley Jessen is a strategically growing law firm serving the needs of businesses and their owners, executives, and professionals in Nebraska and around the country.