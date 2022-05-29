Koley Jessen Welcomes 23 Law Students for 2022 Summer Program Koley Jessen is pleased to welcome 23 talented law students, representing seven different law schools, for a 12-week summer program focused on training, professional development, and camaraderie. "Our program has almost tripled in size since 2019 due to our focus on organic growth of future shareholders and leaders, which is critical to the strategic growth of the firm," said David Goeschel, Recruiting Committee Chair. "Having 23 students here for the summer is going to bring a lot of energy into the office, which is exciting and something we look forward to every year. We're eager for everyone to start their experience and make the most of their summer - getting to know what a full-time position is like at our firm, meeting our people, and experiencing our culture." Koley Jessen's Summer Associate Program provides law students the opportunity to work with attorneys on ongoing client matters across the firm's areas of practice. The program is comprised of three four-week rotations through each of the firm's major departments and provides students realistic insight into the private practice of law. By summer's end, summer associates will have experienced such things as attending court hearings, trials, depositions, the closing of a transaction, and client meetings in addition to working on legal research and writing projects. Each summer associate will be matched up with a mentor, who will provide tailored guidance and feedback throughout the program. This mentorship, paired with their hands on experience, will help lay the groundwork for their legal career. Summer associates will also have a chance to attend social activities hosted by the firm to network and develop relationships in a casual environment. Joining the firm as second year summer associates are: Rebekah Birch - The University of Iowa, Avery Brown - The University of Iowa, Morgan Herchenbach - Creighton University, Kate Hughes - Creighton University, Tim Hutchinson - University of Notre Dame, Addison Schneider - University of Nebraska-Lincoln, John Lukowski - University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Salome Burdiladze - Washington University in St. Louis, Jad Elchahal - The University of Iowa, Kristin Thompson - University of Minnesota Joining the firm as first year summer associates are: Greg Bird - Washington University in St. Louis, Jacob Bishop - University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Nick Blum - Washington University in St. Louis, Marin Coughlin - Creighton University, Carson Drake - Creighton University, Haley Faust - University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Simon Hovis - The University of Iowa, Kaci Jumps - University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Lauren Kubat - University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Taylour Kumpf - Creighton University, Luke Schnepel - The University of Iowa, Nathan Scheeley - University of Virginia, Nathan Turner - Creighton University About Koley Jessen Koley Jessen is a strategically growing law firm serving the needs of businesses and their owners, executives, and professionals in Nebraska and around the country. For businesses of all types, we are active partners who provide multi-discipline counsel to help our clients achieve personal and business success.