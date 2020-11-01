CONTINUED GROWTH FOR KOLEY JESSEN Christopher Estwick Adam Wachal Erin Schroeder Tyler Keyser Andrew J. Almodova Koley Jessen welcomes the addition of five attorneys to the firm. Christopher Estwick, Adam Wachal, Erin Schroeder, Tyler Keyser, and Andrew Almodova bring experience and depth across multiple departments, having previously practiced at other local, regional, and national law firms. "We are very excited about the addition of these experienced attorneys. As our clients continue to grow, we have had a need for additional depth across practices," said Alex Wolf, President of Koley Jessen. "The addition of these attorneys will allow us to continue expanding our full-service platform as we provide exceptional client service and maintain an unmatched firm culture." Christopher Estwick joins the Corporate team as an Associate. Chris is an experienced transactional attorney and focuses his practice on corporate transactions, with an emphasis on mergers and acquisitions, private equity transactions, and corporate restructuring across several industries. He also provides strategic advice to clients throughout the business life cycle, including advice relating to entity selection and formation, corporate governance, complex commercial contract drafting and negotiation, and other general corporate matters. He received his B.A. from Creighton University and his J.D. from The University of Iowa College of Law. Adam Wachal joins the Litigation team as Counsel. Adam has extensive experience in counseling clients through commercial litigation, contractual matters, property disputes, construction disputes, personal injury actions, Federal Motor Carrier Act Disputes, Business Torts, and collection work. He received his B.S. from University of Nebraska-Lincoln and his J.D. from Creighton University School of Law (cum laude). Erin Schroeder joins the Employment team as an Associate. Erin's practice focuses primarily on wage and hour, non-discrimination, restrictive covenants, benefits, and other employment law issues. She has experience handling a wide variety of civil litigation and employment cases. She received her B.A. from University of Nebraska Omaha (summa cum laude) and her J.D. from University of Nebraska College of Law (with distinction). Tyler Keyser joins the Corporate team as a Senior Associate. Tyler's practice includes venture capital financings and private equity transactions, formation and operation of business organizations, mergers and acquisitions, start-up company matters, corporate governance, and general corporate matters. Prior to joining Koley Jessen, Tyler practiced corporate law at an international law firm. Most recently, he served as a policy advisor on a former governor's presidential campaign. He received his B.A. from Hastings College (high distinction) and his J.D. from Harvard Law School. Andrew J. Almodova joins the Corporate team as an Associate. Andrew counsels financial institutions, owners and investors on a wide range of commercial and corporate matters. He focuses his practice on commercial lending, private equity transactions, day-to-day corporate governance and regulatory compliance matters. Prior to joining Koley Jessen, Andrew's practice focused on corporate tax credits at a national law firm. He received his B.A. from Northern Arizona University (cum laude) and his J.D. from Creighton University School of Law (cum laude). Koley Jessen is a strategically growing law firm serving the needs of business owners, executives and professionals in Nebraska and around the country. For businesses of all types, the firm is an active partner, providing multi-discipline counsel to help clients achieve personal and business success.