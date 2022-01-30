Koley Jessen Names New Shareholders Tyler Keyser Zachary Rupiper Comran Sharif Andrew Tugan Adam Wachial Five Koley Jessen attorneys have been promoted to Shareholder as of January 1, 2022. The firm's new shareholders are Tyler Keyser, Zachary Rupiper, Comran Sharif, Andrew Tugan, and Adam Wachal. "The promotion of this group of attorneys is the culmination of a lot of hard work and we are so pleased and proud to add them to the Shareholder ranks," said Alex Wolf, President of Koley Jessen. "With a wide variety of experiences, but a common focus on client service, this group is poised to help lead the firm as we continue to meet the needs of our growing client base." Tyler Keyser provides strategic counsel to private equity and venture capital firms, boards of directors, founders and management teams across a range of matters including entity formation and ownership structuring, start-up financings and growth equity transactions, joint ventures, corporate governance, and general corporate matters. Zachary Rupiper counsels clients on all aspects of business transactions - including strategic planning decisions, structuring, management, and due diligence issues. He has extensive experience advising private equity clients and their portfolio companies in mergers and acquisitions, including leveraged buyouts, traditional purchase and sale transactions, strategic mergers, joint ventures, restructuring and recapitalization transactions. Rupiper has been recognized by Best Lawyers and Super Lawyers for his work in Mergers & Acquisitions. Comran Sharif advises companies on a range of business transactions and day-to-day corporate governance matters. He focuses his practice on domestic, middle-market corporate and private equity transactions, with a particular emphasis on mergers, acquisitions, dispositions and recapitalizations. He also diligently counsels clients on general business matters, including initial entity formation and ownership structuring. Comi has been recognized by Best Lawyers for his work in Mergers and Acquisitions Law. Andrew Tugan is a commercial litigator who seeks out practical solutions to complex problems. Andy has substantial experience representing product manufacturers and distributors in product liability actions, supply chain disputes, and other commercial litigation. He has also represented property owners, developers, and regional utilities in a wide range of energy and environmental matters. Before entering the practice of law, Andy served in the United States Navy as a Surface Warfare Officer. Adam Wachal has extensive experience counseling clients through all phases of litigation, as well as on appeal. He has a wide-ranging commercial litigation practice, which includes litigating complex contractual matters, property disputes, construction disputes, personal injury actions, Federal Motor Carrier Act disputes, business torts, and collection work. Adam also specializes in appellate advocacy and has briefed and argued numerous cases before the Nebraska Court of Appeals and Nebraska Supreme Court. Adam has been recognized by Super Lawyers for his work in litigation. About Koley Jessen Koley Jessen is a strategically growing law firm serving the needs of businesses and their owners, executives, and professionals in Nebraska and around the country.