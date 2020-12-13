Koley Jessen Adds Litigation Attorney Quinn Eaton has joined Koley Jessen's Litigation Department. After finishing top in his Creighton Law School class, Quinn focused on serving clients in commercial and employment litigation. He assists with a variety of matters including complex breach of contract and warranty disputes, business torts, federal and state discrimination and retaliation claims, and constitutional challenges. Quinn is experienced in all stages of state and federal court litigation, arbitrations and appellate work, with numerous victories for his clients and then successful protection of those victories on appeal. He is licensed in Nebraska and Iowa, has been recognized as a Great Plains Super Lawyers, Rising Star, and is an Omaha 2021 Fellowship Member for the New Leaders Council. "We are so excited to have Quinn on our litigation team," says Greg Scaglione, Litigation Department Chair. "His previous experience with a 700+ attorney national law firm has allowed him to immediately engage and add value on many ongoing matters Koley Jessen is handling around the country." Quinn received his B.S. in Criminology and Criminal Justice from the University of Nebraska (cum laude) and his J.D. from Creighton University School of Law (summa cum laude). About Koley Jessen Koley Jessen is a strategically growing law firm serving the needs of business owners, executives and professionals in Nebraska and around the country.