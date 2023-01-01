Kutak Rock Elects Omaha Finance Attorney Megan Shirk to Firm Partnership Kutak Rock has elected finance attorney Megan Shirk to the firm partnership, effective January 1, 2023. "Megan has proven to be a trusted advisor and has demonstrated an ability to provide exceptional client service and quality legal counsel," said Mike Curry, Managing Partner of Kutak Rock's Omaha office. "I am excited to welcome her to the partnership and I look forward to all she will accomplish." Megan Shirk focuses her practice on commercial real estate lending, with an emphasis on federal and state low-income housing tax credit finance, historic tax credit finance, equity bridge lending and tax-exempt bond financing. Megan also handles general real estate matters relating to the acquisition, development, leasing, and sale of real estate, including low- income housing tax credit apartment complexes. Megan earned a J.D. from Creighton University School of Law, an M.A. from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and a B.A. from Southern Methodist University. She is admitted to practice in Nebraska. Nineteen partners were elected to the partnership from seven of the firm's 19 offices. In Kutak Rock's 2023 new partner class, 57% are considered diverse according to Mansfield Rule definitions or they identify as part of one or more minority group. About Kutak Rock LLP With a footprint spanning 19 offices in 14 states and the District of Columbia, Kutak Rock's 550+ attorneys work seamlessly to provide clients the best and most responsive legal services. The firm's multidisciplinary practice comprises more than 25 areas of focus and dozens of discrete specialties. For more information, see www.KutakRock.com.