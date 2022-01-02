Kutak Rock Elects Omaha Attorneys to Firm Partnership Dwyer Arce Jill Batter Meaghan M. Gandy Gregory L. Grattan Caitlin M. Gustafson Jed J. Herblan Emily Tomek-McCarthy Joshua S. Weiner Kutak Rock LLP has elected new partners from its attorney ranks in Omaha. The promotions became effective on January 1, 2022. "Our new partners have shown they are deeply committed to serving our clients, evidenced by their strategic navigation of the ongoing challenges and opportunities brought about by the second year of the pandemic," said Jay Selanders, Chair of Kutak Rock. "These accomplished lawyers are an integral part of our firm's future and they embody the core values of Kutak Rock that can be traced back to our founders. We are pleased to recognize their contributions and are proud to welcome them to the partnership." Kutak Rock's 2022 partner class reflects the firm's ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion with 56% from diverse backgrounds, 48% women and 15% identifying as races and/or ethnicities other than white/Caucasian. The attorneys elected to the partnership in Omaha are: Dwyer Arce focuses his practice on appellate proceedings in state and federal courts nationwide, in addition to commercial trial litigation primarily in state and federal courts in Nebraska, Iowa, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Dwyer serves on the Nebraska Supreme Court Committee on Practice & Procedure and chairs the Nebraska State Bar Association Practice & Procedure Committee. Before entering private practice, Dwyer clerked for the Supreme Court of the U.S. Virgin Islands. He maintains an active practice there and was elected to serve as President of the Virgin Islands Bar Association for the 2023 bar year. Jill Batter works with clients on a variety of real estate transactions including secured lending, real estate financing, sales and acquisitions. She represents a broad range of clients consisting of financial institutions, banks, investment funds, real estate investors and other entities in transactions throughout the United States. Meaghan M. Gandy represents employers in all stages of employment litigation by defending employers in matters involving discrimination, harassment, retaliation, the equal pay act, and wrongful discharge claims under state and federal law. She also advises employers on day-to-day issues such as employee discipline, paid time off, pregnancy accommodation issues, and application of the ADA and FMLA. She also specializes in drafting employment handbooks for employers. Gregory L. Grattan focuses his practice on transactions involving low-income housing tax credits, historic rehabilitation tax credits, and renewable energy tax credits. He primarily represents institutional lenders, national syndicators, and other corporate investors in connection with equity and tax aspects of lower-tier investments. He has experience representing investors in the closing of affordable housing transactions across the country involving a variety of financing sources and structures. In these matters, he assists clients with structuring and strategy, negotiation of key documents, and analysis and resolution of various tax issues. Caitlin M. Gustafson represents clients on a broad spectrum of corporate matters and transactions, including business entity formations, corporate governance, mergers, acquisitions, dispositions and reorganizations. She also counsels issuers and investors in venture capital financings, private placements and private security offerings. Jed J. Herblan represents state and local governments, school districts, special infrastructure districts, lending institutions, tribal governments and investment banking institutions in a variety of complex public finance transactions. He also represents lenders and issuers in the multifamily housing industry and acts as special counsel to lenders for the acquisition and documentation of interest rate caps in multifamily housing transactions. Emily Tomek-McCarthy concentrates her practice on real estate matters for low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) and historical tax credit (HTC) transactions. She primarily represents tax credit investors and syndicators in investing in affordable housing properties across the United States and has assisted in closing well over 100 deals for various clients, including several portfolios which included 13, 14 and 21 individual multifamily properties, respectively. A portion of her practice focuses on advising and representing clients in the divestment of affordable housing assets. Joshua S. Weiner concentrates his practice in complex civil litigation, with a focus on professional liability defense; LLC, partnership and shareholder disputes; and personal injury defense. His practice also includes representing contractors and design professionals in construction disputes. About Kutak Rock LLP With a footprint spanning 19 offices in 14 states and the District of Columbia, Kutak Rock's 550+ attorneys work seamlessly to provide clients excellent, responsive legal services. The firm's multidisciplinary practice comprises more than 25 areas of focus and dozens of discrete specialties. For more information, see www.KutakRock.com.