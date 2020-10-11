Kutak Rock Grows Omaha Office with Addition of 11 Attorneys Kutak Rock is pleased to announce the addition of 11 associates to its Omaha office. Practice areas among the new attorneys include tax credits, public finance, employee benefits and corporate law. The new associates are Tyler Barnard, Drew Barnhart, Brett Bruneteau, Matthew Carlson, Emily Dowdle, Turquoise Early, Jay Jackson, Jordyn Sindt, Allyssa Wall, Daniel Wasson, and John Westerhaus. We are excited to welcome these energetic and talented associates to the firm," said Mike Curry, managing partner of Kutak Rock's Omaha office. "As we navigate this time of uncertainty, the firm continues to grow. Each of these new associates brings a unique skill set, dedication to our business and the legal profession and the desire to succeed that will help us deliver excellent service to our clients in Omaha and across the firm." Barnard is an associate in the firm's public finance group. He received a J.D., with distinction, from University of Nebraska College of Law and a B.S. from the University of Nebraska. He is admitted to practice in Nebraska. Barnhart is a member of the firm's tax credit practice group. He received his J.D., summa cum laude, from University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law and his B.A. from University of Nebraska. He is admitted to practice in Nebraska. Bruneteau joins the corporate department with a focus on transactional and business law matters. He received his J.D. from the University of Nebraska College of Law, an M.B.A. from University of Vermont and a B.B.A. from University of North Dakota. He is admitted to practice in Nebraska. Carlson joins the tax credit practice group, focusing primarily on matters for Low Income Housing Tax Credit transactions. He received his J.D. from Marquette University Law School and his B.A. from Creighton University. He is admitted to practice in Nebraska, Iowa and Wisconsin. Dowdle is an associate in the corporate department. She holds a J.D. from Washington University in St. Louis School of Law, an M.A. from University of Nebraska, and a B.A. from Creighton University. She is admitted to practice in Nebraska. Early joins the corporate department with a focus on technology transactions and privacy. She holds a J.D. from University of Arkansas School of Law, Fayetteville and a B.B.A. from Baylor University. She is admitted to practice in Arkansas. Jackson is a member of the firm's public finance practice group and focuses on housing matters. He received his J.D. from George Mason University School of Law, an LL.M., with highest honors, from George Washington University Law School, and a B.A. from Hanover College. He is admitted to practice in Nebraska and North Carolina. Sindt joins the corporate department with a focus on tax credits. She holds a J.D. from University of Iowa College of Law and a B.A. from University of Iowa. She is admitted to practice in Nebraska. Wall is a corporate associate focusing primarily on tax credits. She holds a J.D. from University of North Dakota Law School, as well as an M.P.A. and B.A., both from the University of North Dakota. She is admitted to practice in Nebraska and North Dakota. Wasson joins the employee benefits and executive compensation practice group. He holds a J.D. from Creighton University School of Law and a B.A. from Ohio University. He is admitted to practice in Nebraska. Westerhaus is a member of the firm's employee benefits and executive compensation group. He received a J.D. from Washburn University School of Law, an LL.M. from University College London and a B.B.A. from Washburn University. He is admitted to practice in Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri. About Kutak Rock LLP With 500+ attorneys in 18 U.S. locations, Kutak Rock represents clients in business and corporate, public finance, litigation, and real estate law. For more information, see www.KutakRock.com.