Kutak Rock Grows Omaha Office With Addition of 12 Attorneys Kutak Rock is pleased to announce the addition of 12 associates to its Omaha office. Practice areas among the new attorneys include tax credits, real estate, technology, finance, litigation and corporate law. The new associates are Jonathan Baker, Alexander Bokeno, Randy Finger, Alyssa Foust, Robert Hannah, Emily Hervert, Emma Hybl, Deanna Mathews, Jessica Patach, Cameron Riecke, Symone Stokes, and Ryan Zajic. "We are excited to welcome this impressive group of talented lawyers to the firm," said Mike Curry, managing partner of Kutak Rock's Omaha office. "Each brings a diverse range of experience and exhibits a strong dedication to the legal profession. At Kutak Rock, we are committed to developing young lawyers in a diverse and inclusive work environment and we look forward to the contributions of our newest associates as they build their practices and provide valuable service to our clients." Baker is an associate in the technology group with a focus on intellectual property litigation. He holds a J.D. from University of Minnesota Law School and a B.A. from Tulane University. He is admitted to practice in Nebraska. Bokeno joins the technology group with a focus on intellectual property transactions. He holds a J.D. from Northern Kentucky College of Law and a B.S. from Murray State University. He is admitted to practice in West Virginia. Finger is an associate in the tax credits group. He received a J.D., cum laude, from Marquette University Law School and a B.A., cum laude, from Ripon College. He is admitted to practice in Nebraska and Wisconsin. Foust is a member of the firm's tax credits group. She holds a J.D., with high distinction, from the University of Nebraska College of Law, an M.S. from Copenhagen Business School and a B.S., with honors and high distinction, from the University of Nebraska. She is admitted to practice in Nebraska. Hannah is an associate in the corporate department focusing on employee benefits matters. He holds a J.D., magna cum laude, from Creighton University School of Law and a B.S. from the United States Military Academy at West Point. He is admitted to practice in Nebraska. Hervert joins the real estate group as an associate focusing on finance matters. She received her J.D. from the University of Nebraska College of Law and her B.A. from Nebraska Wesleyan University. She is admitted to practice in Nebraska. Hybl joins the tax credits group as an associate. She holds a J.D. from the University of Nebraska College of Law and a B.S. in Accounting from Nebraska Wesleyan University. She is admitted to practice in Nebraska. Mathews is a litigation associate focusing primarily on employment litigation and arbitration. She holds a J.D. from Creighton University School of Law and B.A. from Creighton University. She is admitted to practice in Nebraska. Patach is an associate in the finance group specializing in corporate finance and restructuring. She holds a J.D., summa cum laude, from Creighton University School of Law and a B.S. from Bellevue University. She is admitted to practice in Nebraska. Riecke is a member of the firm's tax credits group. He received his J.D. from the University of Nebraska College of Law and his B.S. from University of Nebraska at Kearney. He is admitted to practice in Nebraska. Stokes is a member of the firm's real estate group. She received her J.D. from Creighton University School of Law and her B.S. from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. She is admitted to practice in Nebraska. Zajic joins the tax credits group as an associate. He received his J.D. from Creighton University School of Law and his B.A. from St. John's University (MN). He is admitted to practice in Nebraska. About Kutak Rock LLP With 500+ attorneys in 18 U.S. locations, Kutak Rock represents clients in business and corporate, public finance, litigation, and real estate law.