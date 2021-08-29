Kutak Rock Ranked Among Top M&A Law Firms by BTI Consulting Kutak Rock is one of 32 law firms trusted most for mergers & acquisitions, according to a report by BTI Consulting Group, a leader in independent, strategic market research. The report, "The BTI M&A Outlook 2022: A Whole New World of M&A," is based upon extensive client feedback and covers every aspect of the most robust M&A legal market in the last 30 years. Kutak Rock and the other 31 law firms are the ones "who can get any deal done - no matter what" according to BTI Consulting President Michael Rynowecer, who stressed that the "get it done no matter what" factor is especially important to clients right now amid the pandemic. Kutak Rock was included in the "Deft Dealmaker" category, described in the report as firms that "bring a rare sense of deal savvy, determination, and boundless energy to get the deal done." BTI Consulting conducted 325 in-depth interviews, after the pandemic started, with top legal decision-makers at corporations with an average revenue of $22.7 billion and found that the proportion planning to pursue a transaction will increase from 61% in April to 71% by this October. Kutak Rock partner Lisa Sarver, one of the leaders of the firm's M&A practice group in Omaha, remarked, "This recognition reflects the strength of our practice and demonstrates our ability to advise on complex transactions across various sectors. We work side by side with our clients every day to help them achieve their business goals, and we are proud to be recognized in this important list." With more than 45 attorneys, Kutak Rock's national M&A practice group has built a solid reputation as a leader in middle market M&A transactions. Kutak Rock's experience includes representing buyers, sellers and private equity groups in domestic and cross-border transactions. About Kutak Rock LLP With 500+ attorneys in 18 U.S. locations, Kutak Rock represents clients in business and corporate, public finance, litigation, and real estate law. For more information, see www.KutakRock.com.