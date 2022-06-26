Kutak Rock Welcomes Attorney Michelle Douglas Kutak Rock is pleased to announce that Michelle Douglas has joined its national tax credits practice group as of counsel and will be resident in the firm's Omaha office. For more than 20 years, Ms. Douglas has focused her practice on financial regulatory, compliance and litigation matters. Most recently, she provided broad regulatory support to product, operational and compliance teams with a focus on higher risk areas, including domestic and international anti-money laundering and sanctions, money transmission and consumer protection. At Kutak Rock, Ms. Douglas will expand her legal experience into affordable housing transactions that include low-income housing tax credits and renewable energy tax credits, as well as other state and federal financing products. She will focus on the equity side in the representation of national syndicators that partner in the development of affordable housing projects across the country. Ms. Douglas earned her J.D. from Creighton University School of Law, summa cum laude, and her B.A., magna cum laude, from Boston College. She is admitted to practice in Nebraska.