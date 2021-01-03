Kutak Rock Elects Omaha Attorneys to Firm Partnership Maxwell T. Crawford Edward P. Gonzales Wesley A. Goranson Robert B. Henderson Oliver M. Hopkins Bradley S. Jones Daniel S. Leddy Jeffrey J. McGuire Y. Kamaal Patterson Kutak Rock LLP has elected new partners from its attorney ranks in Omaha. The promotions became effective on January 1, 2021. "Our new partners have continued to demonstrate their commitment to client service and the ability to be leaders in the firm, particularly during this year's unique challenges," said Jay Selanders, Chair of Kutak Rock. "These talented and accomplished lawyers bring specialized and valuable experience to their practices. We are proud to welcome them to the partnership and look forward to their continued success." Kutak Rock's 2021 partner class reflects the firm's ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion with 44 percent from diverse backgrounds, 30 percent women and 19 percent identifying as races and/or ethnicities other than white/Caucasian. The attorneys elected to the partnership in Omaha are: Maxwell T. Crawford focuses his practice on real estate matters for low income housing tax credit and historical tax credit transactions. He represents tax credit investors and syndicators with respect to real estate matters for both debt financing and equity aspects of lower-tier and upper-tier investments across the United States. Edward P. Gonzales focuses his practice on corporate and securities law matters. As a member of the firm's Corporate Finance Group, he represents public and privately held companies in all day-to-day business law matters and all types of significant corporate transactions, including mergers, acquisitions, dispositions and reorganizations; venture capital financings and other capital-raising activities; and joint ventures and strategic alliances. Wesley A. Goranson concentrates his practice on a variety of real estate transactions, including affordable housing, tax credits, secured lending, real estate financing, taxable and tax-exempt financings, sales and acquisitions, development and commercial leasing. Robert B. Henderson practices in the Section 103 Tax group of the firm's Public Finance Department where he concentrates on tax matters associated with municipal securities financing single-family and multi-family housing transactions, governmental financings, arbitrage, yield and reissuance analysis, and secondary market transactions involving municipal securities. He has substantial experience as counsel to issuers and purchasers of bonds in matters involving bond issuance, purchase, and securitization including tender option bonds and associated swaps and derivatives. Oliver M. Hopkins is a member of Kutak Rock's tax credit practice group and focuses his practice on new markets tax credits, opportunity zone financings, historic tax credits, community development lending, and other related state and federal financing products. He has experience representing investors, banks, borrowers, and investment funds in utilizing federal and state incentive financing tools. Bradley S. Jones represents corporate investors, national syndicators, banks, private equity funds, developers and upper-tier investors in his tax credit practice. His representation focuses on the equity and debt aspects of complex real estate transactions involving low income housing tax credits, historic rehabilitation tax credits, renewable energy tax credits, new markets tax credits and numerous other related state and federal financing products. Daniel S. Leddy is a member of the firm's tax credits practice group and assists a variety of clients, including corporate investors, national syndicators, private equity funds and upper-tier investors. He also has experience with 501(c)(3) matters and tax-exempt bond financing. Jeffrey J. McGuire is a member of Kutak Rock's Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation practice group. He focuses his practice on ERISA and tax-related issues in the design and operation of qualified and nonqualified plans. He also assists private, nonprofit and governmental clients with a wide variety of issues related to fiduciary governance and working with plan service providers. Y. Kamaal Patterson is a member of the firm's Intellectual Property and Information Technology Group. He assists clients with selling or procuring license rights to intellectual property assets, including on-prem software, cloud services, hardware, and data. He works closely with IT departments and technology professionals across a number of industries, including healthcare, cable and internet, data analytic services, automotive production, and insurance. He is also a registered patent attorney with the USPTO and assists clients with patent protection, joint development projects, and patent portfolio management. About Kutak Rock LLP With 500+ attorneys in 18 U.S. locations, Kutak Rock represents clients in business and corporate, public finance, litigation, and real estate law. For more information, see www.KutakRock.com.