Courtney Pinaire Returns to Kutak Rock Kutak Rock is pleased to announce that Courtney Pinaire has rejoined its national tax credits practice group as of counsel in the firm's Omaha office. Ms. Pinaire's tax credit experience includes transactional work involving low-income housing tax credits, renewable energy tax credits, historic rehabilitation tax credits, new markets tax credits, state tax credits, as well as other related state and federal financing products. Ms. Pinaire's experience includes over 15 years of acting primarily as equity investor counsel for major financial institutions, private real estate equity firms, and tax credit syndicators in real estate transactions. She excels at navigating complex transactional structures and negotiating to achieve each client's unique business objectives. Ms. Pinaire earned her J.D. from Creighton University School of Law, cum laude, and her B.S. from University of Kansas. She is admitted to practice in Nebraska.
Kutak Rock
