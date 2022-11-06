Kutak Rock Grows Omaha Office with Addition of 26 Attorneys Kutak Rock is pleased to announce the addition of 26 associates to its Omaha office since the beginning of 2022. Practice areas among the new attorneys include tax credits, real estate, public finance, employee benefits, technology, corporate and litigation. The new associates are Melissa Araiza, Farhanaz Ayubi, Elizabeth Bachmann, Nicholas Banelli, Hayley Carstens, Nicholas Day, Ryan Everette, Emma Franklin, Trent Hamoud, Dylan Hoggard, Gabbie Minyoung Kim, Natalie Kozel, Molly Macfadyen, Brooks Mason, Bailey McMillan, Ashley Moore, Ben Myer, Michael Nichols, Nicholas Ostermann, Zander Savage, Alena Simon, Laura Steele, Miriam Tucker, Brittany Walker, Sarah Wetzel and Daniel Willis. Mike Curry, managing partner of Kutak Rock's Omaha office, remarks, "Welcoming our new associates is a tradition we celebrate dating back to the firm's founding. In the words of Kutak Rock founder Bob Kutak, 'our newest associates are the most important members of the firm, as they have the greatest opportunity to influence its future success.' We look forward to bringing them into the practice." Melissa Araiza is an associate in the tax credits group. Melissa holds a J.D., with distinction, from the University of Nebraska College of Law and a B.A., cum laude, from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln. Melissa is admitted to practice in Nebraska. Farhanaz Ayubi joins the real estate group. Fara holds a J.D. from Creighton University School of Law and a B.S. from the University of Nebraska - Omaha. Fara is admitted to practice in Nebraska. Elizabeth Bachmann is an associate in the tax credits group. Elizabeth earned a J.D. and LL.M., both from the University of Missouri - Kansas City School of Law, and a B.J. from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln. Elizabeth is admitted to practice in Missouri. Nicholas Banelli is a commercial litigation associate. Nicholas holds a J.D., cum laude, from Creighton University School of Law, and a B.S. from Colorado State University. Nicholas is admitted to practice in Nebraska. Hayley Carstens joins the real estate group as an associate. Hayley received a J.D. from Creighton University School of Law and an M.B.A. from Creighton University College of Business. Hayley also holds a B.S. from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln. Hayley is admitted to practice in Nebraska and Texas. Nicholas Day is an associate in the finance group. Nicholas holds a J.D. from the University of Iowa College of Law and a B.B.A. from the University of Iowa. Nicholas is admitted to practice in Nebraska. Ryan Everette joins the firm's tax credits group. Ryan received a J.D. from Vanderbilt University Law School and a B.A. from the University of South Carolina. Ryan is admitted to practice in Nebraska. Emma Franklin is an associate in the employee benefits group. Emma earned a J.D., with high distinction, from the University of Nebraska College of Law and a B.A., summa cum laude, from the University of Nebraska - Omaha. Emma is admitted to practice in Nebraska. Trent Hamoud is a member of the tax credits group. Trent holds a J.D., tax concentration with honors, from the University of Missouri School of Law, and a B.S.B.A. from Washington University in St. Louis. Trent is admitted to practice in Missouri. Dylan Hoggard is a member of the real estate group. Dylan earned a J.D. from the University of Iowa College of Law and a B.A. from Arkansas State University. Dylan is admitted to practice in Texas. Gabbie Minyoung Kim joins the corporate group as an associate. Gabbie received a J.D. from Boston College Law School and a B.S. from New York University. Gabbie is admitted to practice in New York. Natalie Kozel joins the technology practice group. Natalie received a J.D., cum laude, from Creighton University School of Law, an M.B.A. from Creighton University, and a B.J. from the University of Nebraska. Natalie is admitted to practice in Nebraska. Molly Macfadyen is a member of the tax credits group. Molly earned a J.D. from Boston College Law School and a B.S. from the University of Nebraska - Omaha. Molly is admitted to practice in Nebraska. Brooks Mason is an associate in the tax credits group. Brooks holds a J.D. from the University of Alabama School of Law and a B.S. from Samford University. Brooks is admitted to practice in Nebraska and Alabama. Bailey McMillan joins the tax credits group as an associate. Bailey earned a J.D. from the University of Nebraska College of Law and a B.A. from Simpson College. Bailey is admitted to practice in Nebraska. Ashley Moore is a litigation associate primarily focused on insurance. Ashley holds a J.D. from Creighton University School of Law and a B.A. from Central College. Ashley is admitted to practice in Nebraska and Iowa. Ben Myer joins the state housing finance practice group. Ben received a J.D. from the University of Arizona School of Law and a B.A., magna cum laude, from Colorado Christian University. Ben is admitted to practice in Nebraska. Michael Nichols is an associate in the technology practice group focusing primarily on intellectual property. Michael received a J.D. from the University of Nebraska College of Law, an M.A. from Princeton Theological Seminary, and a B.A. from the University of Sioux Falls. Michael is admitted to practice in Nebraska. Nicholas Ostermann joins the tax credits group. Nicholas received a J.D. from the University of Notre Dame Law School and a B.A. from Marquette University. Nicholas is admitted to practice in Illinois. Zander Savage is an associate in the corporate practice group. Zander earned a J.D., with distinction, from the University of Nebraska College of Law and a B.S., magna cum laude, from the University of South Dakota. Zander is admitted to practice in Nebraska and South Dakota. Alena Simon joins the tax credits group. Alena received a J.D., cum laude, from the University of Minnesota Law School and a B.A., cum laude, from the University of Denver. Alena is admitted to practice in Nebraska and Minnesota. Laura Steele joins the finance group as an associate. Laura holds a J.D. from Creighton University School of Law, an M.B.A. from the University of Denver and a B.S. from Colorado State University. Laura is admitted to practice in Nebraska. Miriam Tucker joins the tax credits group. Miriam received a J.D., cum laude, from Creighton University School of Law, and a B.S. from the University of Nebraska. Miriam is admitted to practice in Nebraska. Brittany Walker joins the tax credits group as an associate. Brittany received a J.D. from the University of Nebraska College of Law and a B.S. from the University of Nebraska. Brittany is admitted to practice in Nebraska. Sarah Wetzel is a member of the real estate group. Sarah earned a J.D. from the University of Nebraska College of Law and a B.A. from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln. Sarah is admitted to practice in Nebraska. Daniel Willis joins the tax credits group as an associate. Daniel holds a J.D. from Creighton University School of Law and a B.A., cum laude, from Creighton University. Daniel is admitted to practice in Nebraska. About Kutak Rock LLP With a footprint spanning 19 offices in 14 states and the District of Columbia, Kutak Rock's 550+ attorneys work seamlessly to provide clients excellent, responsive legal services. The firm's multidisciplinary practice comprises more than 25 areas of focus and dozens of discrete specialties. For more information, see www.KutakRock.com.