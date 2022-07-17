Kutak Rock Names John Petr Firm Chair Kutak Rock is pleased to announce that John Petr, Omaha public finance partner and previous Vice Chair, has been promoted to Chair of the firm, effective July 1, 2022. Hilary Jackler, who previously served as the Managing Partner of Kutak Rock's Washington, D.C. and Richmond offices, will be the firm's next Vice Chair. Petr succeeds Jay Selanders, who completed his five-year term as Chair last month. "I am excited and honored to serve the firm in this role," remarked Petr. "For the past 35 years, I have been privileged to work alongside my Kutak Rock colleagues in the shared spirit of our foundersBob Kutak and Harold Rockwho set out to create a distinctive institution focused on providing exceptional service and value for its clients and fostering a collaborative, entrepreneurial and inclusive culture for its people. In my new role, I am committed to honoring these traditions, executing the firm's strategic plan and helping our people navigate a post-pandemic economic and business landscape with our clients' best interests at the center of our service mission." John Petr practices in the Public Finance Department of the Omaha office. He has represented issuers, credit enhancers, lenders and underwriters in connection with taxable and tax-exempt financings in the housing, military housing, higher education, electric energy and project finance sectors. Petr earned his J.D. from the University of California at Berkeley School of Law and his B.A., summa cum laude, from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. He is admitted to practice law in Nebraska. About Kutak Rock LLP With a footprint spanning 19 offices in 14 states and the District of Columbia, Kutak Rock's 550+ attorneys work seamlessly to provide clients excellent, responsive legal services. The firm's multidisciplinary practice comprises more than 25 areas of focus and dozens of discrete specialties. For more information, see www.KutakRock.com.