Kutak Rock
Kutak Rock

Kutak Rock

Amy Van Horne Named NSBA Outstanding Contributor to Women in the Law Kutak Rock partner Amy Van Horne is the Nebraska State Bar Association's 2020 Outstanding Contributor to Women in the Law. The award is presented by the Women in Law Section to a member of the NSBA to recognize the lifetime accomplishments of an individual who directly contributed to the active integration and participation of women in the Nebraska system of justice. Ms. Van Horne is the first woman in Nebraska to be accepted into both the National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals and the American College of Civil Trial Mediators and is an active member of the NSBA. She is currently the Chair of the NSBA Alternative Dispute Resolution Section. Ms. Van Horne has also been a member of the Legal Aid Board of Directors since 2015. She actively supports the NSBA Volunteer Lawyers Project. The award will be presented at this year's virtual NSBA Annual Meeting held October 12-16. Ms. Van Horne has successfully mediated a wide variety of disputes, including disability discrimination claims, personal injury claims, gender discrimination claims, wrongful death claims, invasion of privacy claims, defamation claims, medical malpractice claims, estate claims, landlord/tenant disputes and contract disputes, among others. She is on the panel of approved mediators for the United States District Court for the District of Nebraska and is an approved Nebraska Parenting Act Mediator.

