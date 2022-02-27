A vision becomes a reality - Regan Pence, PLA to lead Landscape Architecture + Planning Group at Lamp Rynearson Leaders who are driven by purpose cultivate a culture of excellence. Lamp Rynearson, a civil engineering, landscape architecture, planning, and land surveying firm, has a rich history of purpose-focused leadership fueled by a desire to deliver lasting improvements for our communities. Continuing this legacy of servant leadership is Regan Pence, PLA, who has been promoted to lead Lamp Rynearson's Landscape Architecture + Planning Group. While the firm has provided landscape architecture services to clients for nearly ten years, under Regan's leadership, the group has added services and staff. Regan and the entire Landscape Architecture + Planning group look forward to continuing to help clients and communities create beautiful outdoor spaces, plan for uncertain futures with confidence, find shared purpose across community groups, and determine the best actions toward desired outcomes. The team uses an integrated approach, recognizing the complex and interconnected relationships between the physical space, the community it inhabits, and the people who use it. Bringing a breadth of landscape and site design, community and neighborhood planning, environmental and wetlands design, and more, each member of Lamp Rynearson's Landscape Architecture + Planning team is dedicated to delivering successful projects with net-positive impacts. The team includes: Regan Pence, PLA | Group Leader Jeff Spiehs, AICP | Senior Planner Mike Sharp, PLA | Senior Landscape Architect Zack Fergus, PLA | Senior Project Manager Sam Howland, PLA | Landscape Architect, Wetlands Specialist Jamie Dennell | Landscape Designer Jason Kaspar | Landscape Designer Meghan Gray | Wetlands Specialist Sydney Embray | Planner The team goes beyond traditional design and planning processes to help communities see visions become a reality. By helping communities connect their plans with economic opportunities for funding and implementation, Lamp Rynearson is developing clear pathways toward community vision with actionable, realistic plans. Established in 1959 and headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska - with offices in Fort Collins, Colorado and Kansas City, Missouri - Lamp Rynearson is steered by their purpose statement: leaving a legacy of enduring improvements to our communities. Lamp Rynearson staff and leadership are committed to designing a better, fairer future for everyone.