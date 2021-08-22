Lamp Rynearson Celebrates Newly Licensed and Promoted Professionals Caleb VanWeelden, PE Sam Christiansen, PLA Lamp Rynearson professionals go beyond the day-to-day, and we are proud to recognize our newly licensed professionals and promotions. As an employee-owned company, fostering our employee's professional, personal, and family lives is a core value. Caleb VanWeelden, PE, received his professional engineering license and has been part of the design group civil engineering team since 2016. As a member of the civil design team, Caleb's experience providing design solutions for athletic facilities and residential subdivisions results in great outcomes for clients. Sam Christiansen, PLA, recently received her professional landscape architecture license. Sam is an integral part of the landscape architect and civil engineering teams. She specializes in Waters of the US assessments and delineations for clients. Lamp Rynearson also proudly announces the promotion of Omaha-based staff to project management and leadership positions. Dave McIvor, PE, has been promoted to Construction Engineering Lead, where he will continue to manage and deliver successful projects for clients. Zack Fergus, PLA, and Skylar Fossberg, PE, have both been promoted to Project Manager. In this role, Zack and Skylar will coordinate and manage successful projects from inception to completion for the Landscape Architecture and Transportation groups, respectively. Surveyor Dustin Cotter has been promoted to Party Chief, and will lead survey teams in providing clients with accurate and reliable survey data. As a civil engineering firm offering design, survey, planning and landscape architecture, and construction contract administration services for public infrastructure and private development and redevelopment projects, Lamp Rynearson's purpose statement is to "Leave a Legacy of Enduring Improvements to Our Communities." The firm has three office locations and over 150 employees, with headquarters in the greater Omaha area since 1959.