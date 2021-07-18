Lamp Rynearson Adds Senior Planner Jeff Spiehs joins the Lamp Rynearson team as a Senior Planner. With both feet firmly planted in the Omaha Metro, Jeff's 15 years of experience includes Community Relations Manager at the Omaha Council Bluffs Metropolitan Area Planning Agency (MAPA) and the Director of the Foundry and Program Director of inCommon Community Development. Spiehs is an innovator who believes in the power of community engagement and planning as a source of pivotal transformation. His drive for consensus, planning, workshops, design charrettes, and data-driven outcomes will complement a team of diverse talent. "Now is an exciting time to grow our existing base of highly engaged landscape architects and environmental assessment experts. We look to complement our current services with Jeff's planning and community engagement expertise to bring together a transformational space to inspire and dream with our clients. Imagine. Create. Deliver on community changing projects," said Regan Pence, Planning and Landscape Architect Group Leader. As a civil engineering firm offering design, survey, planning and landscape architecture, and construction contract administration services for public infrastructure and private development and redevelopment projects, Lamp Rynearson's purpose statement is to "Leave a Legacy of Enduring Improvements to Our Communities." The firm has three office locations and over 150 employees, with headquarters in the greater Omaha area since 1959.
Lamp Rynearson
