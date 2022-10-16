Lamp Rynearson Adds Project Advocate Barb Terry joins the Lamp Rynearson Landscape Architecture and Planning team as a Project Advocate with more than 18 years of experience, specializing in multi-family and mixed-use projects. Barb has been involved in every aspect of a project, from site selection and design through construction and financing. Obtaining a general contractor's license, and a construction management certificate, Barb has the knowledge and client experience to provide the expertise needed for development projects. Barb is passionate about going the distance for her projects. She's involved every step of the way, from conception to completion. Barb is ready to utilize her experience to help both her clients and Lamp Rynearson succeed, as well as continue to find new ways to live her passion: serving people, involvement in the community, and seeing projects come to life. As a civil engineering firm offering design, survey, planning and landscape architecture, and construction contract administration services for public infrastructure and private development and redevelopment projects, Lamp Rynearson's purpose statement is to "Leave a Legacy of Enduring Improvements to Our Communities." The firm has three office locations and over 170 employees, with headquarters in the greater Omaha area since 1959.
Lamp Rynearson
