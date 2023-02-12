Lamp Rynearson Welcomes New Board Member Samantha Mosser joins Lamp Rynearson's Board of Directors as its newest External Director. She is the Nebraska Market President and Regional Officer at Bankers Trust and a member of the bank's Management and Senior Loan Committees. Mosser brings a robust background in finance to her role with Lamp Rynearson. With over 25 years of experience in commercial banking and executive leadership in the Omaha marketplace, Samantha holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Nebraska Omaha and a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration with a minor in public relations from Nebraska Wesleyan University. She has a directorship certification from the National Association of Corporate Directors. Mosser graduated from Leadership Omaha class of 2006, was named a 2011 Midlands Business Journal 40 Under 40, received the Nebraska Wesleyan University Young Alumni Loyalty Award, and was the first Game Changer Award winner by metro Magazine. In addition, she has taught macroeconomics, microeconomics, and money and banking courses as an adjunct professor at Nebraska Wesleyan University. Passionate about supporting her community, she serves on the boards for Children's Hospital & Medical Center, Aksarben Foundation, Young Presidents' Organization (YPO) Nebraska, is a trustee for the Business Ethics Alliance, and serves on the finance committee for the Bemis Center, for Contemporary Arts. She previously served on the Omaha Chamber of Commerce, Community Alliance, and Child Savings Institute boards and was a founding member of Strike Out Hunger. Upon Mosser joining the Board, former External Director Rodrigo L�pez, CMB will exit his role. A Director since 2018, Rodrigo has served with unfettered wisdom and a keen pulse on the financial markets during his tenure. We thank him for his years of service to Lamp Rynearson. Lamp Rynearson is trusted by clients throughout the Midwest to provide civil engineering, survey, aquatics, design landscape architecture, and planning services. Learn more at LampRynearson.com.