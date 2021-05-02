Lamp Rynearson Welcomes New Board Member Shawntal M. Smith, Esq., joins Lamp Rynearson Board of Directors as its newest member. She is the Chief Professional Development Officer & General Counsel for Omaha Home for Boys and a Race and Law course adjunct professor at her alma mater, Creighton University School of Law. Driven to make a difference, Shawntal has practiced law for the past 15 years and brings her background of agility coaching, training, human resources, organizational culture, diversity, equity, and inclusion to the board member role. A hybrid approach, she seeks to weave diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) into the fabric of the organizations she works with. Eliminating barriers to capitalize on the potential of a more diverse and resilient workforce is her passion. Shawntal is close to completion of her certification in Leading Equity & Inclusion in Organizations (LEIO), is a LeadDiversity Advocate for the inaugural cohort, and holds a certification in Nonprofit Executive Leadership. As an avid community servant and Omaha native, Shawntal enjoys working with non-profit organizations focused on making a difference in the lives of youth. She serves on the Douglas County Sheriff's Office Merit Commission, Creighton University National Black Alumni Advisory Board, Nebraska Legal Diversity Council, and Board of Directors for Inclusive Communities. Lamp Rynearson is trusted by clients throughout the Midwest to provide civil engineering, survey, aquatics design and landscape architecture services. Learn more at LampRynearson.com.
Lamp Rynearson
Related to this story
Most Popular
Boys Town Hospital Announces New Surgery Clinic Boys Town Pediatric General and Thoracic Surgery has opened a new clinic at Boys Town Medical …
Jason B. Thompson & Edward J. Brezenski III Senior Financial Advisors have been named as 2021 Premier Advisors by Wells Fargo Advisors Jas…
Omaha National Insurance Company Announces Two Promotions Nate Weides Greg Zimmerman Omaha National Insurance Company, an Omaha, Nebraska-base…
Cline Williams Wright Johnson & Oldfather, L.L.P. welcomes back Cristin McGarry Berkhausen Cline Williams Wright Johnson & Oldfather, …
McGrath North Continues to Expand its Litigation Practice McGrath North is pleased to announce that Donald "DJ" Rison has joined McGrath North…
ACCESSbank ACCESSbank is pleased to welcome Dawn Merrick to the team. Merrick has been hired as Vice President, Compliance Manager/BSA Officer…
SMITH APPOINTED AS PRESIDENT OF FIRST NEBRASKA TRUST COMPANY The Board of Directors of First Nebraska Trust Company is excited to announce Rob…
Visiting Nurse Association/Easterseals Nebraska Announces 2021 Board Officers and Welcomes New Directors as VNA Recognizes 125-Year Anniversar…
Pediatric Anesthesiology Medical Consultants, LLC Edward M. Kolb, MD announces the formation of Pediatric Anesthesiology Medical Consultants, …