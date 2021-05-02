 Skip to main content
Lamp Rynearson
Lamp Rynearson

Lamp Rynearson

Lamp Rynearson Welcomes New Board Member Shawntal M. Smith, Esq., joins Lamp Rynearson Board of Directors as its newest member. She is the Chief Professional Development Officer & General Counsel for Omaha Home for Boys and a Race and Law course adjunct professor at her alma mater, Creighton University School of Law. Driven to make a difference, Shawntal has practiced law for the past 15 years and brings her background of agility coaching, training, human resources, organizational culture, diversity, equity, and inclusion to the board member role. A hybrid approach, she seeks to weave diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) into the fabric of the organizations she works with. Eliminating barriers to capitalize on the potential of a more diverse and resilient workforce is her passion. Shawntal is close to completion of her certification in Leading Equity & Inclusion in Organizations (LEIO), is a LeadDiversity Advocate for the inaugural cohort, and holds a certification in Nonprofit Executive Leadership. As an avid community servant and Omaha native, Shawntal enjoys working with non-profit organizations focused on making a difference in the lives of youth. She serves on the Douglas County Sheriff's Office Merit Commission, Creighton University National Black Alumni Advisory Board, Nebraska Legal Diversity Council, and Board of Directors for Inclusive Communities. Lamp Rynearson is trusted by clients throughout the Midwest to provide civil engineering, survey, aquatics design and landscape architecture services. Learn more at LampRynearson.com.

