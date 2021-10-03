Lamson Dugan & Murray LLP is proud to announce that 15 of their attorneys have been recognized in the 28th Edition of The Best Lawyers in America. This recognition is awarded to individual attorneys with the highest overall peer-feedback for a specific practice area and geographic region. Congratulations to the following Partners! Appellate Practice William R. Settles Bet-the-Company Litigation William M. Lamson, Jr Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law Daniel J. Waters Commercial Litigation Brian J. Brislen Jason W. Grams William M. Lamson, Jr. Mark E. Novotny Cathy Trent-Vilim Patrick G. Vipond Construction Law Craig F. Martin Corporate Law Robert J. Murray Insurance Law Anne Marie O'Brien Patrick G. Vipond Legal Malpractice Law - Defendants William R. Settles Litigation - Construction Law Craig F. Martin Litigation - Insurance Daniel P. Chesire Anne Marie O'Brien Litigation - Regulatory Enforcement (SEC, Telecom, Energy) William M. Lamson, Jr. Medical Malpractice Law - Defendants William M. Lamson, Jr. Mark E. Novotny William R. Settles Patrick G. Vipond Rick Harris Personal Injury Litigation - Defendants Daniel P. Chesire William M. Lamson, Jr. David J. Schmitt Kyle Wallor Product Liability Litigation - Defendants Daniel P. Chesire Professional Malpractice Law - Defendants William R. Settles Patrick G. Vipond Railroad Law Anne Marie O'Brien David J. Schmitt Tax Law Robert J. Murray Daniel J. Waters Trusts and Estates Daniel J. Waters 2022 Lawyers Of The Year Daniel P. Chesire - Litigation - Insurance William R. Settles - Professional Malpractice Law - Defendants
Lamson Dugan and Murray, LLP
Related to this story
Most Popular
Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska Names New CEO Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska, the largest girl-serving organization in the state, is pleased to…
OneWorld Welcomes New Clinicians & Finance Director Mackenzie Barnard Bruno Caro Sarah Castro Erin Gilmer Kevin Harm Tabitha Kabala Lily M…
Boys Town National Research Hospital Appoints New Chief Medical Officer and VP of Medical Affairs Boys Town is pleased to announce Deepak Madh…
- Updated
Omaha Bank Continues To Add To Team to Support Growth
Heart Ministry Center Damany L. Rahn Amy Holmes Don Nelson Tim McTaggart Damany L. Rahn has been promoted to the chief resource officer at Hea…
Swanson Russell Hires Seven in Lincoln and Omaha Offices Caitlin Moser Stephen Cornelius Shaylee Vice Will Sharpe Mariah Pollett Jordan Snader…
Children's Hospital & Medical Center's Pediatric Surgeons Bring Advanced Techniques and Surgical Expertise to the Region Children's Pediat…
CFO Systems CFO Systems has added Tim Engler, Sara Haecke, & Jay Hill to its nationwide team of more than 60 professionals focused on help…
ACCESSbank ACCESSbank has promoted Greg Hanson to vice president of its merchant processing division, ACCESS Payment Processing. Greg joined t…
- Updated
First State Bank, Omaha/Ralston www.1st.bank Osbaldo Sanchez Jonathan Culliver Randall Crutcher Osbaldo Sanchez - Oz joins First State Bank wi…