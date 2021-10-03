 Skip to main content
Lamson Dugan and Murray, LLP
Lamson Dugan and Murray, LLP

Lamson Dugan & Murray LLP is proud to announce that 15 of their attorneys have been recognized in the 28th Edition of The Best Lawyers in America. This recognition is awarded to individual attorneys with the highest overall peer-feedback for a specific practice area and geographic region. Congratulations to the following Partners! Appellate Practice William R. Settles Bet-the-Company Litigation William M. Lamson, Jr Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law Daniel J. Waters Commercial Litigation Brian J. Brislen Jason W. Grams William M. Lamson, Jr. Mark E. Novotny Cathy Trent-Vilim Patrick G. Vipond Construction Law Craig F. Martin Corporate Law Robert J. Murray Insurance Law Anne Marie O'Brien Patrick G. Vipond Legal Malpractice Law - Defendants William R. Settles Litigation - Construction Law Craig F. Martin Litigation - Insurance Daniel P. Chesire Anne Marie O'Brien Litigation - Regulatory Enforcement (SEC, Telecom, Energy) William M. Lamson, Jr. Medical Malpractice Law - Defendants William M. Lamson, Jr. Mark E. Novotny William R. Settles Patrick G. Vipond Rick Harris Personal Injury Litigation - Defendants Daniel P. Chesire William M. Lamson, Jr. David J. Schmitt Kyle Wallor Product Liability Litigation - Defendants Daniel P. Chesire Professional Malpractice Law - Defendants William R. Settles Patrick G. Vipond Railroad Law Anne Marie O'Brien David J. Schmitt Tax Law Robert J. Murray Daniel J. Waters Trusts and Estates Daniel J. Waters 2022 Lawyers Of The Year Daniel P. Chesire - Litigation - Insurance William R. Settles - Professional Malpractice Law - Defendants

