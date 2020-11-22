 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lamson Dugan & Murray LLP
0 comments

Lamson Dugan & Murray LLP

  • 0
Lamson Dugan & Murray LLP

LDM Welcomes Three New Associates to the Firm Erin K. Artz Jackson E. Stokes Seth C. McCauley Lamson Dugan & Murray LLP is pleased to announce that Erin K. Artz, Jackson E. Stokes, and Seth C. McCauley have joined the firm. Erin K. Artz is an associate attorney in Lamson Dugan & Murray's corporate department. Ms. Artz graduated cum laude from Creighton University School of Law in 2020. While at law school, she spent a semester studying international law at Comillas Ponitifical University in Madrid, Spain. Ms. Artz received CALI Excellence for the Future Awards in Constitutional Law, Contracts, Legal Research and Writing, and Professional Responsibility. This award is given to the highest scoring student in each law school course. Ms. Artz received her B.B.A. with a focus in Accounting, cum laude, from St. Norbert College in 2017. She was a captain of the cross country and track and field teams for the St. Norbert Green Knights and was honored as an NCAA Division III All-American. Jackson E. Stokes is an associate attorney with the Firm's Litigation Department. Mr. Stokes earned his J.D. from Creighton University School of Law, graduating with honors. Jackson graduated from Saint Peter's University in Jersey City, New Jersey, in 2011 with a Bachelor's in Sociology. Mr. Stokes was an editor for the Creighton Law Review, a member of the Phi Delta Phi honor society, and a class representative on the Student Bar Association. He received the CALI Excellence for the Future Award in Negotiation. Prior to law school, Mr. Stokes worked as an Initial Assessment worker for the State of Nebraska, investigating allegations of child abuse and neglect and as a Family Services Specialist for the County of Suffolk County, New York, working to reunite children in foster care with their parents. Seth C. McCauley is an associate attorney in Lamson Dugan & Murray's litigation department. Mr. McCauley earned his J.D. from Creighton University School of Law. While at law school, he was a member of the Creighton University Trial Team, Arbitration Team, and a two-year participant in the Tulane University Professional Football Negotiation Competition in New Orleans. He received the CALI Excellence for the Future Award in Trial Practice, Commercial Law, Employment Law, and Law of Church and State. This award is given to the highest scoring student in each law school course. Mr. McCauley was also awarded membership to the Order of Barristers, one of 10 selected students in the 2020 graduating class for excellence in trial advocacy. Mr. McCauley received his B.A. from Morningside College, in Sioux City, Iowa, where he majored in Business Administration and was a four-year member of the Morningside College Men's Golf Team, achieving team captain honors.

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Aradius Group
Inside Business

Aradius Group

ARADIUS GROUP NAMES NEW PRESIDENT Appoints New Directors Steve Hayes Chris Mueller The Aradius Group Board of Directors announced that they ha…

The Salvation Army
Inside Business

The Salvation Army

Cassling Named Salvation Army National Advisory Board Chair The Salvation Army's national headquarters recently announced the election of six …

Line Partners
Inside Business

Line Partners

LINE PARTNERS ENTERS THE LINCOLN MARKET Chris Vasek Michelle Wangler Mattison Wenzl Pat Heiser A new full-service, commercial real estate firm…

Union Bank & Trust
Inside Business

Union Bank & Trust

Union Bank & Trust Hires Brett Union Bank & Trust is pleased to announce that it has hired Jason Brett as Vice President - Transportat…

McGrath North
Inside Business

McGrath North

Experienced Environmental Litigator Joins McGrath North McGrath North is excited to welcome D. David DeWald to our firm to join our Environmen…

VNA
Inside Business

VNA

Visiting Nurse Association Announces Two Retirements and Four New Leadership Members Bridget Young Joanie Kush Bridget Caniglia Amanda Hoist B…

Cobalt Credit Union
Inside Business

Cobalt Credit Union

Cobalt Credit Union announces DeBoer's retirement Cobalt Credit Union announ-ces the retirement of President and CEO Gail DeBoer, effective Ja…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert