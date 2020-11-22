LDM Welcomes Three New Associates to the Firm Erin K. Artz Jackson E. Stokes Seth C. McCauley Lamson Dugan & Murray LLP is pleased to announce that Erin K. Artz, Jackson E. Stokes, and Seth C. McCauley have joined the firm. Erin K. Artz is an associate attorney in Lamson Dugan & Murray's corporate department. Ms. Artz graduated cum laude from Creighton University School of Law in 2020. While at law school, she spent a semester studying international law at Comillas Ponitifical University in Madrid, Spain. Ms. Artz received CALI Excellence for the Future Awards in Constitutional Law, Contracts, Legal Research and Writing, and Professional Responsibility. This award is given to the highest scoring student in each law school course. Ms. Artz received her B.B.A. with a focus in Accounting, cum laude, from St. Norbert College in 2017. She was a captain of the cross country and track and field teams for the St. Norbert Green Knights and was honored as an NCAA Division III All-American. Jackson E. Stokes is an associate attorney with the Firm's Litigation Department. Mr. Stokes earned his J.D. from Creighton University School of Law, graduating with honors. Jackson graduated from Saint Peter's University in Jersey City, New Jersey, in 2011 with a Bachelor's in Sociology. Mr. Stokes was an editor for the Creighton Law Review, a member of the Phi Delta Phi honor society, and a class representative on the Student Bar Association. He received the CALI Excellence for the Future Award in Negotiation. Prior to law school, Mr. Stokes worked as an Initial Assessment worker for the State of Nebraska, investigating allegations of child abuse and neglect and as a Family Services Specialist for the County of Suffolk County, New York, working to reunite children in foster care with their parents. Seth C. McCauley is an associate attorney in Lamson Dugan & Murray's litigation department. Mr. McCauley earned his J.D. from Creighton University School of Law. While at law school, he was a member of the Creighton University Trial Team, Arbitration Team, and a two-year participant in the Tulane University Professional Football Negotiation Competition in New Orleans. He received the CALI Excellence for the Future Award in Trial Practice, Commercial Law, Employment Law, and Law of Church and State. This award is given to the highest scoring student in each law school course. Mr. McCauley was also awarded membership to the Order of Barristers, one of 10 selected students in the 2020 graduating class for excellence in trial advocacy. Mr. McCauley received his B.A. from Morningside College, in Sioux City, Iowa, where he majored in Business Administration and was a four-year member of the Morningside College Men's Golf Team, achieving team captain honors.