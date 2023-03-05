Lamson Dugan & Murray LLP Expands Construction Practice to Include Mediation Lamson Dugan & Murray LLP is pleased to announce that Craig F. Martin will be expanding the Firm's construction practice to include mediation of construction disputes. Mr. Martin is certified in mediation by the Supreme Court of Nebraska, having completed both the Nebraska Mediation Association and Advanced Federal Practice Mediation Training programs. For more than 25 years, Craig has helped construction clients resolve all types of construction disputes. During that time, he has mediated settlements in dozens of cases on behalf of contractors, owners, and suppliers. His extensive construction litigation experience makes him uniquely able to speak candidly to both sides about the strengths and weaknesses of their case and how these arguments may be received by a judge or jury. Craig was named Construction Lawyer of the Year in Construction Law and Litigation in 2022-23 by Best Lawyers� and is a member of the Construction Lawyers Society of America, an invitation-only, selective and limited membership of the world's best construction lawyers.