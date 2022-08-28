Lamson Dugan & Murray LLP Expands Firm with the Additions of Theodore T. Appel, Mary C. Mikuls and Taylor J. Jurgens. Lamson Dugan & Murray LLP welcomed attorneys Theodore (Ted) Appel, Mary Mikuls and Taylor Jurgens to the Firm. Ted Appel is a litigation associate at LDM's West Des Moines office. Prior to joining the Firm, Ted was a law clerk for Chief Justice Susan Larson Christensen of the Iowa Supreme Court during the 2021-22 term and graduated from the University of Iowa College of Law in 2021. Mary Mikuls is a litigation associate at LDM's Omaha office. Prior to joining the Firm, Mary worked as a judicial law clerk for the judges of the Fourth Judicial District Court of Nebraska and graduated cum laude from Creighton University School of Law in 2020. Taylor Jurgens is also a litigation associate at LDM's Omaha office. Taylor has experience as an attorney in general civil litigation, insurance defense, workers' compensation, and criminal defense. He graduated from the Creighton University School of Law in 2019. About Lamson Dugan & Murray LLP Headquartered in Omaha, NE, Lamson Dugan & Murray (LDM) has more than 40 attorneys practicing within the areas of Litigation and Corporate Law. LDM's extensive experience enables the Firm to offer expertise in 25 different practice areas, allowing the Firm to remain committed to quality representation, accessibility, and relentless hard work on behalf of clients. LDM also has locations in Lincoln, NE and West Des Moines, IA.