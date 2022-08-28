Lamson Dugan & Murray LLP Recognizes Attorneys Named as The 2023 Best Lawyers in America� Lamson Dugan & Murray LLP is pleased to announce 14 attorneys have been recognized for their professional excellence in the 29th edition of The Best Lawyers in America. The recognition of The Best Lawyers in America is awarded to individual attorneys with the highest overall peer-feedback for a specific practice area and geographic region. Only one attorney is recognized as the Lawyer of the Year for each specialty and location. 2023 Lawyers of the Year Rick Harris, Medical Malpractice Law - Defendants in Des Moines Craig F. Martin, Construction Law in Omaha, and Litigation - Construction in Omaha Appellate Practice Rick Harris (West Des Moines, IA) William R. Settles Closely Held Companies and Family Business Law Daniel J. Waters Commercial Litigation Brian J. Brislen Jason W. Grams Mark E. Novotny Cathy Trent-Vilim Patrick G. Vipond Construction Law Craig F. Martin Insurance Law Anne Marie O'Brien Patrick G. Vipond Legal Malpractice Law - Defendants William R. Settles Litigation - Construction Craig F. Martin Litigation - Insurance Daniel P. Chesire Anne Marie O'Brien Medical Malpractice Law - Defendants Rick Harris (West Des Moines, IA) Loree A. Nelson (West Des Moines, IA) Mark E. Novotny William R. Settles Patrick G. Vipond Personal Injury Litigation - Defendants Daniel P. Chesire David J. Schmitt Kyle Wallor Product Liability Litigation - Defendants Daniel P. Chesire Professional Malpractice Law - Defendants William R. Settles Patrick G. Vipond Railroad Law Anne Marie O'Brien David J. Schmitt Tax Law Daniel J. Waters Trust and Estates Daniel J. Waters
