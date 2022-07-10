Lamson Dugan & Murray LLP is pleased to announce the addition of Senior Counsel, Monte L. Schatz to the Omaha Office Monte L. Schatz joined LDM in June, 2022 as Senior Counsel in the Firm's Corporate Department. Mr. Schatz has over 35 years of experience in estate planning, trust and probate administration, and corporate law. Thirty of those years entailed work in bank corporations with an emphasis on Wealth Management and Trust Department Management and Administration. Mr. Schatz received his bachelor's degrees in Economics and Political Science from South Dakota State University. He received his law degree from the University of South Dakota. Mr. Schatz also obtained a master's degree in Taxation from the University of Tulsa. Lamson Dugan & Murray is a full-service law firm with over 45 attorneys specializing in all areas of litigation and business counseling. The Firm's excellent reputation is well known and far reaching. Of the 45 attorneys, many of them are licensed in both Nebraska and Iowa. Lamson Dugan & Murray has offices in Omaha, Nebraska, Lincoln, Nebraska and West Des Moines, Iowa.