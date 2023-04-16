Lamson Dugan & Murray LLP Expands Firm with the Addition of Jack L.C. Pietig Lamson Dugan & Murray LLP welcomes attorney Jack L.C. Pietig. Jack Pietig is a litigation associate at LDM's West Des Moines office. Prior to joining the Firm, Jack worked as a law clerk for Justice Matthew McDermott of the Iowa Supreme Court during the 2020-21 term. As a law clerk, he drafted language for judicial opinions and conducted research memorandum on a wide array of legal issues. Jack graduated from the University of Washington School of Law in 2020.
Lamson Dugan & Murray LLP
