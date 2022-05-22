LDM Welcomes Two New Attorneys to their West Des Moines Office Janice M. Thomas Bryony J. Whitaker Lamson Dugan & Murray LLP is pleased to announce that Janice M. Thomas and Bryony J. Whitaker have joined the Firm. Janice M. Thomas joined Lamson Dugan & Murray's West Des Moines office as a Partner in the Litigation Department. Ms. Thomas received her law degree from Drake University where she was a member of the Moot Court Board. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Iowa. Ms. Thomas is a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers. Fewer than one percent of the total number of lawyers in a state or Canadian province are inducted into the College. She is also a Fellow in the Academy of Trial Lawyers, Iowa Defense Counsel and Defense Research Institute. Ms. Thomas' practice emphasis is litigation with a variety of matters including, but not limited to, professional negligence matters including medical, dental and attorney malpractice defense, personal injury defense, Title IX claims, and discrimination matters. Bryony J. Whitaker joined Lamson Dugan & Murray's West Des Moines Office as an Associate in the Litigation Department. Ms. Whitaker was born and raised in England where she first obtained a law degree in the UK, worked for one year as a legal conflict's analyst, then moved to the US to attend the University of Iowa, College of Law. In her first year at the University of Iowa, she became the youngest student ever from the University to be selected for the Willem C. Vis International Commercial Arbitration Moot team. Following this, she scored in the top 25% of individual oralists out of over 2000 students from more than 80 jurisdictions around the world. She was also a member of the Trademark advocacy team at Iowa, competed in the UKSLA National Criminal Law Moot and the Landmark Chambers National Property Law Moot. Ms. Whitaker's practice emphasis is litigation. Lamson Dugan & Murray is a full-service law firm with over 45 attorneys specializing in all areas of litigation and business counseling. The Firm's excellent reputation is well known and far reaching. Of the 45 attorneys, many of them are licensed in both Nebraska and Iowa. Lamson Dugan & Murray has offices in Omaha, Nebraska, Lincoln, Nebraska and West Des Moines, Iowa.