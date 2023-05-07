Lamson Dugan & Murray LLP Receives 2023 Business Excellence Award Lamson Dugan & Murray LLPannounced receipt of a Greater Omaha Chamber 2023 Business Excellence Award celebrating 25 years in business. The award is part of an annual tradition recognizing area organizations in four categories: Leadership, Innovation, Philanthropy, and Sustained Excellence. More than 70 companies were nominated for this year's awards, with just 17 businesses identified as award recipients, "trailblazers who go above and beyond every day," according to event organizers. "Thriving communities rely on businesses to drive innovation, generate employment opportunities, and foster social connections. Attributing success to hard work and dedication, we proudly recognize the 17 organizations being honored today as more than just excellent - they are truly exceptional," said Tim Burke, interim president, and CEO, of Greater Omaha Chamber. About Lamson Dugan & Murray LLP Headquartered in Omaha, NE, Lamson Dugan & Murray (LDM) has more than 45 attorneys practicing within the areas of Litigation and Corporate Law. LDM's extensive experience enables the Firm to offer expertise in 26 different practice areas, allowing the Firm to remain committed to quality representation, accessibility, and relentless hard work on behalf of clients. LDM also has locations in Lincoln, NE and West Des Moines, IA. About Greater Omaha Greater Omaha is a No. 1 ranked up-and-coming tech hotspot, a "top 10 best place to live on a $60,000 salary," and was named America's No. 2 Best Small City by Resonance Consultancy. Greater Omaha is home to more than 30 communities and nearly 1 million people. About the Greater Omaha Chamber The mission of the Greater Omaha Chamber is to champion a thriving business community and a prosperous region through visionary leadership and collaboration.