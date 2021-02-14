Lamson Dugan & Murray LLP announces the opening of a new office in Des Moines, Iowa. The opening of the Iowa office expands LDM's geographic offering and further strengthens its existing Midwest offices. Expanding into Iowa will enhance the depth and breadth of services available to clients among our litigation and corporate practices. LDM also has offices in Omaha, NE and Lincoln, NE. Leading the Des Moines office will be partner, Rick Harris. Rick has over 25 years of courtroom experience defending physicians, hospitals and other health care providers in medical malpractice claims. He represents physicians, nurses, hospitals, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and other licensed medical professionals before juries and state agencies throughout Iowa, including The Iowa Boards of Medicine, Nursing, Dentistry and Pharmacy. LDM is a full-service law firm with over 45 attorneys specializing in all areas of litigation and business counseling. The Firm's excellent reputation is well known and far reaching. Of the 45 attorneys, many of them are licensed in Iowa. They include Patrick Vipond, Dave Schmitt, Sarah Dempsey, Adam Feeney, Jason Grams, Dan Hassing, Craig Martin, Sean Minahan, Stacy Morris, Cathy Trent-Vilim, Dan Waters, Ellen Geisler, and Andrew Wilkinson. These attorneys will continue to be available to provide quality legal services in the state of Iowa. The new Iowa office is temporarily located at: 5550 Wild Rose Lane, Suite 400 Des Moines, IA 50266 P: 515-513-5003. Online: www.ldmlaw.com.