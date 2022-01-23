 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lamson Dugan & Murray
Lamson Dugan & Murray

Lamson Dugan & Murray

Lamson Dugan & Murray Lamson Dugan & Murray is pleased to announce that attorney Tyler Spahn has become a partner of the Firm as of January 1, 2022. Tyler is an attorney in the litigation department at Lamson Dugan & Murray's Lincoln office. Tyler has experience representing individuals and businesses in a wide variety of matters, including personal injury, premises liability, business and real estate disputes, employment retaliation and discrimination claims, and specialized litigation under the Federal Employers' Liability Act and whistleblower claims under the Federal Railroad Safety Act. Tyler has represented clients in all phases of litigation in state and federal courts, before administrative agencies, and to jury verdicts at trial. He received his law degree from the University of Nebraska College of Law with high distinction. Immediately following law school, Tyler served as a judicial law clerk from 2013 to 2015 for the Honorable William B. Cassel of the Nebraska Supreme Court.

