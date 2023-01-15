Lamson Dugans & Murray LLP

Lamson Dugan & Murray LLP Expands Firm with Four New Attorneys Lamson Dugan & Murray LLP (LDM) welcomes attorneys Andrew C. Johnson, Jason C. Palmer, Scott Wormsley, and Rachel R. Raymond. Johnson, Palmer and Wormsley join as partners in LDM's West Des Moines location and Raymond is an associate in Omaha. Andy Johnson has an active trial practice and has tried numerous jury and nonjury trials over the last several years for a variety of clients. His practice areas include commercial litigation, construction law and litigation, insurance law and litigation, and products liability. Jason Palmer's practice focuses on litigation and trial law, municipal law, employment law, professional liability and transportation law. Scott Wormsley has a broad litigation practice that includes an emphasis in the areas of insurance defense, product liability, and professional liability. Rachel Raymond is an associate in LDM's litigation department and has experience litigating general civil litigation, insurance defense, and workers' compensation claims. About Lamson Dugan & Murray LLP Headquartered in Omaha, NE, Lamson Dugan & Murray (LDM) has more than 40 attorneys practicing within the areas of Litigation and Corporate Law. LDM's extensive experience enables the Firm to offer expertise in 25 different practice areas, allowing the Firm to remain committed to quality representation, accessibility, and relentless hard work on behalf of clients. LDM also has locations in Lincoln, NE and West Des Moines, IA.