Lazlo's Omaha
Lazlo's Omaha

Lazlo's Omaha

We are excited to announce we have selected Issac Dixon, as our employee of the year for Lazlo's Omaha. Issac started out as a dishwasher almost 7 years ago and quickly worked his way up to being our day prep expert. His knowledge is a great asset to our team. He regularly trains new employees and makes everyone feel welcome and comfortable with making our classic recipes. Isaac shows great punctuality and integrity every day in his work and we are proud to have him on our team. Congratulations Issac!

