Legal Aid of Nebraska
Legal Aid of Nebraska

Legal Aid of Nebraska

Legal Aid names Megan Moslander as Chief of Development and External Relations Legal Aid of Nebraska is pleased to announce the hiring of new Chief of Development and External Relations Megan Moslander. She brings with her a vast knowledge of nonprofit and development experience having previously worked at College Possible and Mosaic. Moslander is active in the community as a member of the Greater Omaha Chamber's Young Professionals Council and of Women's Fund Circles, Vice-Chair of the Coalition on Human Trafficking and an advisory board member for the Schwalb Center for Israel & Jewish Studies. She holds a bachelor's degree human services and applied psychology from College of Saint Mary and a master's degree in public administration from Bellevue University. Legal Aid of Nebraska is the statewide provider of free civil legal assistance to low-income Nebraskans. Operating from six offices across Nebraska, Legal Aid provides hope and opportunity for thousands of Nebraskans each year by bringing the power of the law to the side of those who most need it.

