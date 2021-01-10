 Skip to main content
Legal Aid welcomes Amy Van Horne as new Board President Legal Aid of Nebraska is pleased to announce the appointment of its new Board President, Amy Van Horne. Amy has served on the Legal Aid board since 2011 and was most recently the chair of the Planning and Priorities Committee. Amy is a partner at Kutak Rock LLP in Omaha, specializing in mediation and alternative dispute resolution. She is the first woman in Nebraska to be accepted into the National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals. Amy received the 2020 Outstanding Contributor to Women in the Law Award from the Women and the Law section of the NSBA. "With her background and experience, Legal Aid is very fortunate to have Amy," said Milo Mumgaard, Legal Aid of Nebraska Executive Director. Legal Aid of Nebraska is the statewide provider of free civil legal assistance to Nebraskans from low-income backgrounds. Operating from six offices across Nebraska, Legal Aid provides hope and opportunity for thousands of Nebraskans each year by bringing the power of the law to the side of those need who most need it.

