LEO A DALY Appointments and Promotions Kim Cowman Jason Galley Jeff Monzu Chris Rupert Amy Schaap Kim Cowman, PE, LEED AP, HFDP Vice President, National Director of Engineering has been appointed vice president and an officer of LEO A DALY. Cowman earned the appointment in just under 20 years with the firm, which acknowledges her stature, reputation, drive to achieve the firm's strategic goals, and her embodiment of its vision, mission and values. An expert in mechanical design, Cowman leads complex design projects and is a skilled ambassador in dealings with clients, collaborators and the public. She is a change agent, instilling a positive culture. The appointment follows her promotion in 2019 to the newly created position of National Director of Engineering. Kim holds Professional Engineer licenses in eight states and Guam and was recognized nationally in 2020 with a 40 Under 40 Award from Building Design+ Construction. Jason Galley Senior Associate, Director of Business Development has been appointed to senior associate, recognizing his exceptional professionalism, dedication, and constant demonstration of the firm's vision, mission and values. After five years leading business development for the firm's Omaha studio, Jason's appointment recognizes his proven ability to consistently lead and manage teams, effectively forecast and respond to market drivers, develop new business and contribute to the community. Jeff Monzu, AIA, NCARB Market Sector Leader - Healthcare has been promoted to Market Sector Leader - Healthcare. Jeff has led healthcare projects large and small, including the $110 million CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy and the $86 million Omaha VA Ambulatory Care Center. Jeff recently celebrated 27 years with the firm, and he succeeds John Andrews, who will continue to help lead projects on a limited basis, and who helped lead the firm to No. 11 in Modern Healthcare's top architectural firms. Chris Rupert, AICP, LEED APMarket Sector Leader - Public & Institutional has been promoted to Market Sector Leader - Public & Institutional. Formerly director of planning, and after 17 years with the firm, Chris will continue to lead planning efforts as well as manage projects for public and institutional clients such as Metro Transit Omaha, City of Omaha and national guard units in Nebraska. Chris also formerly led projects for federal clients, her work spurring the need for a new position as both markets expanded. Chris drives talent development, client relations, operations, project oversight and business development, and she continues to manage some of the firm's most complex public and institutional projects. Amy Schaap, AIA, NCARB, LEED AP BD+C, FHFI Market Sector Leader - Federal has been promoted to Market Sector Leader - Federal. Amy was promoted to this newly created position following 18 years of managing projects for federal clients. Amy draws on experience with the U.S. Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Veterans Affairs, General Services Administration and National Park Service, and several others. She has developed extensive design knowledge and is conversant in the design language for each agency.