LINE PARTNERS ENTERS THE LINCOLN MARKET Chris Vasek Michelle Wangler Mattison Wenzl Pat Heiser A new full-service, commercial real estate firm is entering the Lincoln, NE market. LINE Partners will offer sales, leasing, property management, maintenance, and construction services. The firm is affiliated with Omaha-based companies, OMNE Partners and Seldin Company, as well as Chicago-based Agman. Chris Vasek, President of LINE Partners and a life-long Lincolnite, brings with him 14 years of industry experience. He is an SIOR member and will be responsible for the strategic vision and growth of LINE Partners. "We are focused on providing industry-leading expertise with the knowledge and responsiveness of a local partner," said Vasek. "Being affiliated with the Agman family of companies will afford us the opportunity for collaboration with a wide variety of best-in-class professionals across the country." Michelle Wangler, CPM is Vice President of Property Management, bringing more than 20 years of industry experience. Wangler recently received her Certified Property Manager certification (CPM) from the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM). Wangler's role includes the coordination and oversight of the functions within the property management division. Mattison Wenzl is joining LINE Partners as a Senior Associate/Office Manager. Wenzl has been in the brokerage business in Lincoln, NE since 2017. She specializes in all aspects of commercial real estate transactions and asset types. Also joining LINE Partners is Pat Heiser as Sales Associate. Prior to joining LINE Partners, Heiser has been a top-performing sales producer with a 12-year record of achievement in consultative sales in the healthcare industry. Heiser's role at LINE Partners includes commercial real estate sales and leasing of retail, office, industrial, investment, and multifamily properties. "Our family has been interested in expanding our presence in Lincoln for decades," said Scott Silverman, CEO of Agman. "Because we are a family-owned business, we take extra steps to make sure the people we work with are guided by the same values and principles we have employed to build our organization. The group at LINE Partners are the right people."