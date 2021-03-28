LPL FINANCIAL WELCOMES FINANCIAL ADVISOR TIM VANDERLOO LPL Financial LLC today announced that financial advisor Tim Vanderloo CFP�, has joined LPLFinancial's broker-dealer, hybrid registered investment advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms. He is aligned with Silverleaf Wealth Management, an existing LPL firm. Vanderloo reported having served approximately $200 million in advisory and brokerage assets*. He joins LPL from Wells Fargo Advisors. Vanderloo, who started his career in sales and computer consulting, brings 21 years of financial service experience to Silverleaf. He built his business over the years through networking and referrals, with a focus on financial planning for high-net-worth clients. He is joined by licensed assistant Susan King. His new partnership with Silverleaf brings the firm's total assets under management to over $1 billion. "We are pleased to welcome Tim and Susan to our team," said Justin Gibson, president of Silverleaf Wealth Management. "We believe his experience and deep knowledge will help Silverleaf expand the range and depth of services we can provide to our clients. Their commitment to offering personal service and trusted guidance aligns with our firm's values and vision to put clients' best interests first. Their extensive background in dealing with the unique challenges facing high net worth families will be an asset to the entire firm." Based in his hometown of Omaha, Neb., Vanderloo made the move to independence with a goal to build a financial services practice focused solely on the financial goals of his clients. "My belief is that financial planning is the pinnacle of knowing and understanding the financial needs of a client. My intention is to continue using financial planning as the backdrop to managing client relationships," he said, noting that this process allows him to discover and manage his client's financial goals so he can make knowledgeable recommendations for appropriate products and services. Silverleaf's multifamily office and boutique approach appealed to Vanderloo."I can drive relationships and identify goals for my clients and then bring in other professionals and additional resources to fully serve all of their financial needs," he said. "I also really liked that Silverleaf has the backing of LPL, a large organization with extensive research and innovative technology, with access to the latest planning tools. I'm confident that I will have all the resources I'll need to serve my clients, and that my voice will be heard when I reach out for additional support." Scott Posner, LPL executive vice president, Business Development, said, "We welcome Tim and Susan to LPL and congratulate Silverleaf on growing its team of advisors. Launching a new business on our independent platform is an exciting step and we are honored to be Tim's partner in the next chapter of his career. We will continue to leverage our scale to invest in robust resources, business solutions and integrated capabilities designed to help advisors differentiate their practice, meet the evolving needs of their clients and build their business with long-term value in mind. We wish Tim and the Silverleaf team continued success and look forward to being their partner for many years to come." Read about other firms that recently joined LPL in the LPL Financial News and Media section of LPL.com. Advisors, find an LPL business development representative near you. About LPL Financial: LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader** in the markets we serve, supporting more than 17,000 financial advisors, 800 institution-based investment programs and 450 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to objective guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients. ** Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2019 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020); No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2019-2020 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report) *Based on prior business and represents assets that would have been custodied at LPL Financial, rather than third-party custodians. Reported assets and client numbers have not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial. Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC- registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. Throughout this communication, the terms "financial advisors" and "advisors" are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the "Investor Relations" or "Press Releases" section of our website. Silverleaf Wealth Management and LPL Financial are separate entities.