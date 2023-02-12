LRS Healthcare Announces Jeff Beckmann as New President LRS Healthcare, a national leader in healthcare staffing, announced that Jeff Beckmann will serve as its next President. Steve Lawrence, the company's founder and current President and CEO, announced that he will transition into a CEO and Executive Advisor role. "Jeff has been leading the organization since he joined LRS and has made a significant impact. His dynamic background will allow for continued versatility and growth as we continue to expand as an industry leader," said Lawrence. "I look forward to Jeff's continued leadership and appreciate his dedication to LRS Healthcare." Beckmann joined LRS Healthcare in 2018 as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). During his tenure, Jeff has led the organization's effort in upgrading legacy technologies including the HRIS platform, CRM system, and general ledger system, as well as a new caregiver platform and mobile app. Under his leadership, the company has grown eightfold. Beckmann was named to Staffing Industry Analysts "40 under 40" list in 2022. "I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to lead the team of talented professionals at LRS as we continually focus on serving our customers and work toward making the caregiver experience as convenient and transparent as possible," said Beckmann. About LRS Healthcare: LRS Healthcare (https://lrshealthcare.com) is a national healthcare staffing firm specializing in the placement of travel nursing, long-term care, cardiopulmonary, laboratory, and imaging professionals at hospitals, clinics, and long-term care facilities nationwide. Established in 2006 and headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, LRS Healthcare has been recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts among the Largest Healthcare Staffing Firms in the US and by Inc. Magazine to the Inc. 5000 Regionals Midwest list for fastest growing privately held companies. LRS Healthcare is also proud to have been named among the Best Places to Work in Omaha.