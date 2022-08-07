 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lutz and Company

Lutz and Company

Deyna Rouse Pursues Opportunity to Instruct in Post-Secondary Education Lutz, a Nebraska-based business solutions firm, announces Deyna Rouse's decision to pursue an instructor opportunity with Creighton University. Rouse has been with Lutz since 2001 and has impacted the Firm in countless ways, including sharing accounting, tax and consulting knowledge with others. Her new role with Creighton University will allow her to influence a larger populace of younger students pursuing their business and accounting degrees. Deyna has a strong connection to and affinity for the accounting program at Creighton and has assisted with their accounting advisory board and provided real-world experience as a visiting instructor. The Firm wishes to express gratitude for Deyna's 20+ years with Lutz, adding value through her technical expertise, training, commitment to client service, and her positive impact on the culture. Lutz congratulates Deyna and thanks her for her invaluable contributions during her tenure.

