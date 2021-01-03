Lutz Launches Data Analytics & Insights Service Line Lutz, a Nebraska-based business solutions firm, recently announced a new service offering, Data Analytics & Insights. Offerings include data visualization, data and statistical analytics, analytics strategy development and information management. Our team can assist clients with their data migration, integration, workflow automation and training needs. Tony DeSantis, Data Analytics Manager at Lutz, said, "Businesses have a wealth of information at their fingertips. However, many struggle to tap into this valuable resource or understand what their data can tell them. Our goal is to simplify the process and help businesses leverage their data to uncover the answers to their most pressing questions. By analyzing your data, we will provide actionable insights that your business can use to increase revenue, decrease costs, anticipate changes and drive client satisfaction." Lutz's Data Analytics and Insights service offers a personalized approach to business intelligence, analytics and automation. "Technology has always been at the forefront of our business. The development of our data analytics service represents our continued commitment to technological advancement and focus on client success. Our combination of deep industry experience and unique analytics skill sets allow us to drive insights and opportunities for our clients. We are excited to see how this offering will help Lutz and our customers grow and prosper," said Mark Duren, Lutz Managing Shareholder. Learn more about Lutz's Data Analytics & Insights offering here: https://www.lutz.us/services/consulting/data-analytics/