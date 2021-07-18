Lutz Formalizes Transaction Advisory Service Line Lutz, a Nebraska-based business solutions firm, recently formalized a new offering, Transaction Advisory Services (TAS). TAS will offer Quality of Earnings (QoE) reports, assistance with transaction structuring, due diligence consulting and general consulting related to Merger & Acquisition transactions. Taylor Kendall, Consulting Shareholder and TAS Lead, said, "We have completed numerous projects for our clients over the last several years to assist with their individual growth strategies and are excited to formally promote this offering. Our goal is to help clients structure and evaluate transactions to mitigate risk, identify opportunities, and accurately assess the past and future performance of their acquisition target. We understand there isn't a one-size-fits-all deliverable, so we work to tailor our services to the unique needs of each client." Drawing on our talented and dedicated team members, with expertise in a variety of industries, Lutz provides accounting, tax, and business consulting services through the full transaction process. Through extensive analysis and review of financial information, our goal is to aid in decision-making by providing sound advice to our clients. "Based on our experience, Lutz developed TAS in response to our client's needs as many customers are pursuing growth strategies. We are committed to ensuring success for our clients, providing them quality services, and partnering as their trusted advisor every step of the way," said Mark Duren, Lutz Managing Shareholder. Learn more about Lutz's Transaction Advisory services here: www.lutz.us/TAS.
Lutz
Related to this story
Most Popular
BAILEY LAUERMAN ADDS LEADERSHIP POSITIONS AND HEADCOUNT AS A RESULT OF CONTINUED GROWTH Jessica Jarosh Megan Storm Aaron Jarosh Emily Mazurek …
Omaha National Insurance Company Announces Two New Hires, Promotion Jim Hempel David Bird Derrald Farnsworth-Livingston Omaha National Insuran…
Talent, Research and Excellence Net OBI Creative Local, National Awards Despite economic uncertainty during the pandemic, marketing and advert…
- Updated
Cobalt Credit Union hires in mortgage lending
Omaha Ad Agency Continues To Add New Jobs To Support Agency and Client Growth During the pandemic and in response to the economic recovery, st…
Children's Hospital & Medical Center Launches New In-Home Dialysis Service to Benefit Area Families Children's Hospital & Medical Cent…
Nebraska Public Media Earns Public Media Journalists Association Awards Nebraska Public Media earned four first place Public Media Journalists…
McFarlin & Brokke PC Promotes Douglas D. Morris to Partner / Shareholder The CPA firm of McFarlin & Brokke, PC, has promoted Douglas D…
OMAHA AREA RUNZA� RESTAURANT LOCATIONS & EMPLOYEES EARN TOP HONORS Several Omaha area Runza� Restaurant locations and employees were recog…
Swanson Russell Promotes Six in Lincoln and Omaha Offices Jaylyn Armstrong Megan Bollish Mikayla Flanagan Emily Gauger Emily Hallstrom Lauren …