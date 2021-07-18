 Skip to main content
Lutz Formalizes Transaction Advisory Service Line Lutz, a Nebraska-based business solutions firm, recently formalized a new offering, Transaction Advisory Services (TAS). TAS will offer Quality of Earnings (QoE) reports, assistance with transaction structuring, due diligence consulting and general consulting related to Merger & Acquisition transactions. Taylor Kendall, Consulting Shareholder and TAS Lead, said, "We have completed numerous projects for our clients over the last several years to assist with their individual growth strategies and are excited to formally promote this offering. Our goal is to help clients structure and evaluate transactions to mitigate risk, identify opportunities, and accurately assess the past and future performance of their acquisition target. We understand there isn't a one-size-fits-all deliverable, so we work to tailor our services to the unique needs of each client." Drawing on our talented and dedicated team members, with expertise in a variety of industries, Lutz provides accounting, tax, and business consulting services through the full transaction process. Through extensive analysis and review of financial information, our goal is to aid in decision-making by providing sound advice to our clients. "Based on our experience, Lutz developed TAS in response to our client's needs as many customers are pursuing growth strategies. We are committed to ensuring success for our clients, providing them quality services, and partnering as their trusted advisor every step of the way," said Mark Duren, Lutz Managing Shareholder. Learn more about Lutz's Transaction Advisory services here: www.lutz.us/TAS.

