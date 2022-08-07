Lutz Announces 2022 Director Promotions Lutz recently announced its director promotions for 2022. Merrick Aurora has been promoted to Director of Marketing. She is responsible for developing and implementing Lutz's marketing strategy, projects related to client experience, overseeing the marketing team, and managing internal and external branding efforts. Jaime Briganti has been promoted to Client Service Director in the Financial division. She specializes in implementing internal policies and procedures regarding operational activities and compliance. In addition, she is responsible for managing the client service team and assists advisers with sales efforts. Tony DeSantis has been promoted to Data Analytics Director in Lutz's Tech division. He is responsible for connecting, designing report visuals, interpreting, analyzing data, and consulting with customers. In addition, he specializes in data management and the application of artificial intelligence to simplify business processes. Lauren Duren, CPA, has been promoted to Client Accounting Services & Healthcare Director. She provides consulting and outsourced accounting services to corporations, partnerships, and independent medical and dental practices. She works in Lutz's Omaha office. Steve Guenther has been promoted to Talent Director in Lutz's Talent division. He is responsible for assisting clients through the hiring process by searching for and selecting potential candidates that will fit their current and future business needs. Steve focuses his efforts on the accounting, finance, human resources, and office administrative industries. Emily Hansen has been promoted to Director of Firm Administration. Her primary responsibilities include developing and implementing internal processes, managing the administrative department, providing client support, and overseeing internal firm events. Missy Jackson, CPA, has been promoted to Tax Director. She is responsible for providing tax consulting and compliance services to clients in a variety of industries. In addition, she provides solid client service through her problem solving and relationship skills. Justin Korth, CPA, has been promoted to Tax Director. He is responsible for individual, business, and fiduciary tax compliance and consulting, estate & business planning, and taxpayer representation on IRS matters. In addition, he oversees our international workforce initiative. Adam Pfeiffer, CPA, has been promoted to Tax Director. He is responsible for providing clients with tax consulting and compliance services, with a focus on corporations, partnerships and the real estate industry. In addition, Adam continues to assist in developing our younger tax staff.