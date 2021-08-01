 Skip to main content
Lutz
Lutz

Lutz Announces 2021 Shareholder and Director Promotions Lutz, a Nebraska-based business solutions firm, recently announced its shareholder and director promotions for 2021. SHAREHOLDER Chris Bouchard has been promoted to Talent Shareholder. Ben Burton, Joe Donovan, Aaron Hoffman, and John Kampfe have been promoted to Tax Shareholder. Julianne Kipple has been promoted to Healthcare Shareholder. DIRECTOR Adam Austin and Jonathan Patent have been promoted to Tax Director. Clarke Beller and Katie Byrd have been promoted to Audit Director. Kirk Delperdang has been promoted to Healthcare Director. Steven Nebbia has been promoted to Consulting Director. Nick Hall, Josh Jenkins and Chris Wagner have been promoted to Director in Lutz's Financial division. Matt Longenecker, Alex Lutz, and Ryan Wade have been promoted to Director in Lutz's Tech division.

